Yoel Romero's manager believes he will get another shot at the title despite lackluster UFC 248 performance

Yoel Romero

At UFC 248, Yoel Romero failed to capture the UFC Middleweight Championship in what was considered to be one of the most lackluster performances' from 'The Soldier of God' inside the Octagon.

Following Romero's loss to Israel Adesanya, UFC President Dana White made it clear that it is unlikely for the former to once again challenge for UFC gold in the future, however, Romero's manager Ibrahim Kawa feels otherwise.

Ibrahim Kawa feels Yoel Romero will get another shot at UFC gold

While speaking to MMA Fighting recently, Ibrahim Kawa stated that Romero can be labeled as the "gatekeeper" at this point but everyone will once again be calling him "the best middleweight", if he knocks out three 185-pounders in a row.

"We can label Yoel as a gatekeeper at this point, but if he knocks out three guys in devastating fashion, everyone’s going to be saying Yoel’s the best middleweight, and he needs another title shot. If guys can’t beat Yoel, then eventually, the only guy left is Yoel."

Kawa further said that Romero's next shot at UFC gold depends on fans and if they can get behind 'The Soldier of God', then the UFC will indeed give him a shot at the title.

"He didn’t lose an opportunity where he’ll never fight for a title again. I don’t think that’s the case. I think it’s just depends on the fans. If the fans get behind Yoel and they believe Yoel deserves a shot, the UFC will give him a shot."

What's next for Yoel Romero?

After his recent loss to Israel Adesanya at UFC 248, Yoel Romero is expected to make his return to the Octagon at some point down the road and it remains to be seen if we will see the Cuban fight once again in 2020 or not.