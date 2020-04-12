Yoel Romero vs Chris Weidman was reportedly on the cards for UFC 250

A highly-awaited Middleweight bout was reportedly on the cards for the UFC 250 featuring former UFC Middleweight Champion, Chris Weidman and former title challenger, Yoel Romero, in a rematch from UFC 250.

Romero's manager Malki Kawa claimed on a recent Instagram live session, that his client was set for an early return the Octagon against former divisional champion Chris Weidman, however, plans were eventually scrapped.

Yoel Romero is currently on the back of an unsuccessful title challenge against Israel Adesanya from the main event of UFC 248 after 'The Soldier of God' failed to capture the UFC Middleweight Championship once again.

However, as per Romero's manager Malki Kawa, the Cuban sensation was reportedly offered a fight that Romero had to initially decline due to an orbital injury. But, as per Kawa, he tried to get his client cleared for a fight on 9th May.

“They actually offered us Weidman for this next fight, but Yoel has an orbital eye injury, and I was waiting to see if I could get him cleared to fight May 9, and they canceled the event." - Kawa said (H/T: MMA Fighting).

With all UFC events being called-off until further notice, it remains to be seen when the UFC decides to book Romero and other fighters for their respective return fights in the promotion.