Yoel Romero weighing in over the 185-pound mark ahead of UFC 248, has four days to lose 13 pounds

Yoel Romero has had weight cutting issues in the past

We're just days away from UFC 248 as Yoel Romero once again prepares himself to challenge for the UFC Middleweight Championship against reigning champion Israel Adesanya.

Speaking to Ariel Helwani recently, Romero claimed that he currently weighs in at 198 pounds and has about four days to lose 13 pounds. Despite that, he claimed that he feels "very good" and insisted that the weight-cutting will not be an issue for him.

Romero says weight-cutting will not be an issue for him ahead of UFC 248

Romero will be making his return to the Octagon this weekend in the main event of UFC 248 against Adesanya, as 'The Soldier of God' gets ready to challenge for the UFC Middleweight Championship.

The 42-year-old, despite being over the 185-pound mark at the moment, claimed that the weight-cutting will not be an issue for him, as has his focus is set on the training camp and is looking forward to losing weight. He said: (H/T: MMA Mania)

“198, muy bien. Normally I am 202, depending. It is totally different now. Now I have time for training. That is the difference. I have a time for my training, in my camp. No excuses. It’s no problem for me when I have time for my training. I am not thinking about my weight for my fight. I am thinking about my training camp. Because you need to lose your weight in training camp.”

When is UFC 248?

UFC 248 is scheduled for 8th March, 2020 and will be headlined by Romero and Adesanya for the UFC Middleweight Championship.