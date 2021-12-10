"You brown noser son of a b***h" - Daniel Cormier engages in light-hearted banter with Michael Bisping

Michael Bisping was forced to step in and play the role of mediator. It came when Daniel Cormier and Dominick Cruz had a recent sit down to discuss some controversial comments made by Cruz in regards to DC's commentary.

However, somewhat unsurprisingly for fans of 'The Count', this only resulted in more chaos. Michael Bisping initially appeared to calm the feisty debate by informing Cruz that Daniel Cormier had previously made use of a hired researcher who aided in his commentary preparation:

"I know there used to be a guy, because we had this conversation on Saturday right? We did have this conversation last Saturday. You used to have someone that assisted you in your research... You haven't done that in a long time. A, because you wanted to know the research better yourself, and B, because you want to save money."

However, when asked by DC if he would ever do the same, Michael Bisping retorted with:

"I like to give the first fight on the prelims the same amount of attention and respect as the main event."

Which triggered the following response from Cormier:

"Oh my God. You brown noser son of a b***h."

You can check out the full hilarious exchange in a video posted to Michael Bisping's YouTube channel below:

Will Michael Bisping and Daniel Cormier be on commentary for UFC 269?

Daniel Cormier will be part of the three-man commentary booth that will be calling this weekend's UFC 269. However, Michael Bisping will not be joining him, as 'The Count' is still limited to commentating UFC Fight Nights for the time being. Bisping is one of the top commentators working for the UFC right now, and it is likely that we will see him calling pay-per-view events in the near future.

For the time being, Daniel Cormier will instead be joined by Jon Anik, one of the best play-by-play commentators in the game, as well as Joe Rogan, whose voice is synonymous with the UFC.

