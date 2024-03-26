"You haven’t lived here for what 20 years" - When Tim Tszyu got honest about taking boxing advice from estranged father who left for a second family

Australian professional boxer Tim Tszyu has spoken about his relationship with his father, Kostya Tszyu, who was also a boxing world champion during his active days.

Ahead of his fight against Brian Mendoza, in October 2023, 'The Soul Taker' made an appearance on the Hello Sport podcast. At one point during the nearly 70-minute conversation, the 29-year-old was asked about his relationship with his father, who left his family in Australia and moved to Moscow, Russia and married another woman there.

Tszyu was asked whether he would ever get annoyed by boxing advice from his estranged parent. The Australian replied in the affirmative and said that he preferred to do things in his own way.

Tszyu poked fun at Kostya for being away from his family for 20 years but shared that the 29-year-old had respect for his accomplishments and opinion.

"A lot of times, actually, especially the older you get. Dad sometimes forgets. I respect what he's done, of course, but we're in a different era now, you know. We do things differently. He says one thing at times and I'm like, 'Nah, I'm not doing that. I'm gonna do it my way.'He's like, 'Nah man, you can't do it that way.' I'm like, 'Man, I'm doing it my way,'" he said.

"You haven't lived here for what, 20 years, Dad It's all good, man. I've got it figured. Don't worry about it. But, of course, I respect his opinion, what he's gone through and what he's done. I guess there's not gonna be anyone in Australia able to do that," he added.

Check out Tim Tszyu's comments from the 46:56 mark below:

Tim Tszyu will defend his title on March 30

Tim Tszyu is all set to return to action soon. 'The Soul Taker' will take on Sebastian Fundora for the WBC and WBO super welterweight titles on March 30. The event will be held at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Tszyu was originally scheduled to fight Keith Thurman on this date, but the latter dropped out due to an injury. This resulted in Fundora stepping in as a replacement for the clash.

The fight will mark Tszyu's 25th appearance inside the squared circle. The 29-year-old is undefeated in his career with an impeccable 24-0 record.

So, it will be interesting to see whether the Australian will be able to continue to his incredible undefeated run come March 30 or not.