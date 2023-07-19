"You only need two months to get ready" - Coach Javier Mendez challenges Charles Oliveira's hesitancy to fight Islam Makhachev at UFC Abu Dhabi

Islam Makhachev's coach Javier Mendez weighed in on the potential lightweight title challengers for the upcoming UFC event in Abu Dhabi.

While speaking to MMA Junkie, Mendez shared his thoughts on the current landscape of the UFC lightweight's division. He mentioned that the reigning lightweight champion would be willing to challenge welterweight champion Leon Edwards, but noted that a rematch with Charles Olvieira would make sense:

"I can see the UFC working on Charles [Oliveira] because there's no injury there, right?...I mean, unless you're injured, unless you have something going on, you only need two months to get ready for a world title fight. You only need two months, so he's got more than two months now if there's nothing wrong with him."

The AKA coach also brought up that Makhachev has expressed his desire to move up to welterweight in the past, which is why he suggest a title fight against Edwards. He mentioned that the reason for the suggesting 'Rocky' is because there is no other challenge at the moment, saying:

"Islam has spoken about at one point going up to the welterweight division and here we're at that stage right now where all the other guys are knocked off. What's the new challenge, right? Leon Edwards is a challenge."

It will be interesting to see who Makhachev fights next as he is expected to headline the upcoming pay-per-view in Abu Dhabi in October.

Could Alexander Volkanovski challenge Islam Makhachev next?

It appears as though Alexander Volkanovski's recent surgery won't keep him out of action for too long and the timetable could make a rematch with Islam Makhachev realistic.

During an interview with ESPN Deportes' Carlos Contreras Legaspi, 'Volk's coach Joe Lopez revealed that 'Volk's surgery was successful and will need 6-8 weeks of recovery time. He mentioned that he is open to a rematch with the lightweight champion, who is in need of a challenger for the October event in Abu Dhabi.

Carlos Contreras Legaspi 🦁 @CCLegaspi



Via @ESPNDeportes Spoke to coach Joe Lopez (In Spanish): He expects Alexander Volkanovski to recover in 6 to 8 weeks after elbow surgery but they are open to all the options, rematch with Makhachev, Topuria and even Sterling if he moves up before the end of the year.Via @ESPNDeportes pic.twitter.com/1Y391ND5LC

It will be interesting to see whether the UFC book the rematch as their first encounter this past February was very entertaining and ended with what many believed was a controversial decision.