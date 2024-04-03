"You're a b*tch" - When Candace Owens was heard screaming expletives at Kamaru Usman

Candace Owens was once overheard vehemently cursing at Kamaru Usman during his title bout against Colby Covington at UFC 245 in December 2019.

Owens is a staunch supporter of 'Chaos' and has demonstrated her allegiance by featuring him as a special guest on her show. They have frequently appeared together at rallies to endorse the 45th U.S. President, Donald Trump, sharing similar political ideologies.

The American political commentator, sporting the iconic 'Make America Great Again' hat, was present cageside at UFC 245 to witness Covington's bid for the welterweight title against then-champion Usman.

As the fight progressed in a thrilling slugfest, Covington displayed early dominance before 'The Nigerian Nightmare' mounted a comeback in the championship rounds. Toward the end of the third round, 'Chaos' confided in his corner, expressing suspicion of a broken jaw.

Usman sealed the victory in the fifth round by knocking down Covington twice and delivering a flurry of hammer fists on the ground as his opponent attempted a takedown. The referee stepped in and stopped the bout at the 4:10 mark.

This incident, highlighted in the UFC 258 Countdown: Usman vs. Burns video, saw Owens unleashing profanity-laden tirades directly aimed at Usman. She shouted:

"Marty, you're a b*tch. You're a b*tch, Marty."

During his sophomore year at Bowie High School in Arlington, Texas, while competing as a freestyle wrestler, Usman's wrestling coach encountered difficulty pronouncing his first name, Kamarudeen.

Consequently, upon joining the team, 'The Nigerian Nightmare' swiftly earned the nickname 'Marty', a moniker that remained with him throughout his amateur career.

Henry Cejudo and Kamaru Usman reflect on female sparring partner's dominance over 'The Nigerian Nightmare'

Henry Cejudo and Kamaru Usman recently recalled a female training partner who consistently outperformed the former UFC welterweight champion during their practice sessions.

The Nigerian Nightmare' earned accolades for his remarkable skill as a freestyle wrestler. He primarily competed in the 84-kilogram category and represented the U.S. University World Team in 2010. However, Usman's wrestling journey had its share of challenges when he first embarked on his training.

In a recent episode of their Pound 4 Pound podcast, featuring UFC legend Georges St-Pierre, 'Triple C' shared the story of Usman's initial training days, where he found himself outclassed by a female sparring partner:

"Tell Georges about the girl that used to beat you up. She used to roll him up."

Usman responded:

"When I got into wrestling, and my first practice was a girl in our group. I have never felt... because you never think of these things as a kid. I never thought that someone could hold you on your back. It was something about that was so humbling, and I was like, 'I have to learn.'"

