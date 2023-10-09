Colby Covington lauds Candace Owens for crushing University of Albany students' victimhood claims

UFC welterweight Colby Covington has praised Candace Owens after the political commentator shut down a University of Albany student who claimed they were being victimised by her presence.

Covington is currently preparing for his return to the octagon, with 'Chaos' set to face Leon Edwards for the 170-pound title at UFC 296 on December 16. The bout marks the American's first appearance in over a year, having not competed since defeating Jorge Masvidal back in March 2022.

Colby Covington, alongside his fighting talent, is also a polarizing figure amongst MMA fans. The 35-year-old is outspoken, controversial, and regularly expresses his political right-wing views during interviews or press conferences.

Recently, Covington opted to defend Candace Owens after she visited the University of Albany and took questions from students. In a clip Owens posted on Instagram, she was asked for her thoughts on the transgender students who felt attacked by her being at their school.

Owens has reguarly spoken out against the LGBTQ+ community, and in particular the transgender community.

'Chaos' was seen in the comments voicing his support for Candace Owens. The welterweight star also opted to critcize "entitlement," writing:

"God bless king Candace for shutting down that pathetic entitlement."

Colby Covington reveals how Chael Sonnen has inspired him throughout his life

Colby Covington recently praised Chael Sonnen, revealing that 'The American Gangster' has inspired him throughout his career.

In an interview with Submission Radio, 'Chaos' spoke candidly about his childhood and growing up in the state of Oregon. Covington highlighted that Sonnen had also grown up in the same state, which motivated him to make a a career out of MMA.

Covington said:

"I wanted to change my financial future, I wanted to change my family's financial future, I knew I couldn't do that with wrestling. I had to transition into mixed martial arts, and you know, that's when I picked up fighting and I fell in love with it. A guy named Chael Sonnen inspired me and he showed me that a kid from Oregon that has a dream and has a work ethic can go out there and achieve anything he wants in life. He has to work for it, he has to believe it, and he has to never give up, and that's what I was able to do and that's why I'm in this position today."

