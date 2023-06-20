"You're a f***ing creep" - Israel Adesanya lashes out at intrusive 'hostage' situation

UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya has lashed out on social media following an intrusive 'hostage' situation during his recent visit to a gym.

While most of his training is done at City Kickboxing in New Zealand, Adesanya often goes to train at public gyms as well. Visiting public gyms does not seem to be the best idea for somebody as famous as 'The Last Stylebender', as he's often interrupted by people during his workouts.

Addressing the same situation on Twitter, Israel Adesanya recently spoke about how people take "sneak photos" of him working out. While calling those who do this "creeps", he said:

"People, stop taking sneak photos of me in the gym. Imagine if I started to doing it, taking sneak photos of people, I'll be a creep. So when you start to take sneak photos...at the gym, you're a f***ing creep too. Whether you are a man, woman, or child. I don't give a f**k, you're a f***ing creep."

Further in the video, Israel Adesanya also urged his fans to not hold him to their conversations when he's working out. He said:

"Don't hold me hostage with your conversation. He's got a timer on his phone where I'm supposed to rest. And when you hold me hostage, I'm not resting. So, don't do that."

#Mentoo twitter.com/i/web/status/1… Once in a while I’m in public gyms, because I have to get my power back from the people. Set boundaries, kill social anxiety while tryna work out, I empathize with hot chicks at the gym, iykyk. Shoutout the real ones who just smile and wave, appreciate yous. Once in a while I’m in public gyms, because I have to get my power back from the people. Set boundaries, kill social anxiety while tryna work out, I empathize with hot chicks at the gym, iykyk. Shoutout the real ones who just smile and wave, appreciate yous.#Mentoo 😚 twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/MDI8WMinqj

Israel Adesanya speaks about sparring with Dricus du Plessis years ago

'The Last Stylebender' was seen in action back at UFC 287 against Alex Pereira. Adesanya reclaimed his UFC middleweight championship by knocking out Pereira in the second round of their fight.

There has been a lot of speculation surrounding his next fight and as things stand right now, the winner of the upcoming Robert Whittaker vs. Dricus du Plessis is set to get the next title shot. Having fought Whittaker twice already, Israel Adesanya has often spoken about wanting to face the South African as he is a new challenge.

Interestingly, the two have even sparred in the past. During a recent appearance on The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani, Adesanya recalled the time when he sparred with Du Plessis in China. He said:

"Funnily enough, we've trained together before. I whooped his a**. He just wrestle-f***ed me for the first round. [It was] years ago, I was in China [and] you have to leave China for like a week I think, to renew your visa. And then I went to Thailand for a while. It was nice, yeah he was a cool kid. Even when he came to the UFC I was actually supportive..."

Watch the video below from 40:30:

