"You're an internet clown" - When Andrew Tate said he would kick Jake Paul's as* and called him out 

Andrew Tate once called out Jake Paul because he felt the former Disney star was entitled and needed a reality check.

The controversial internet personality is a former kickboxer and has regularly been called out for a fight by the likes of Jake and Logan Paul as well as British YouTuber KSI.

NoSmokeSport @NoSmokeSport



Would it really achieve 1.8 million PPV buys



@jakepaul | @Cobratate | @MostVpromotions Jake Paul vs Andrew Tate, anyoneWould it really achieve 1.8 million PPV buys@jakepaul | @Cobratate | @MostVpromotions pic.twitter.com/jVEa8dD12s

'Cobra' has been open to stepping into the ring with Paul since the pair started their back-and-forth on social media last year. In a previous episode of his podcast, Andrew Tate explained his reasons for wanting to hand Jake Paul a loss in the boxing ring.

According to Tate, the 26-year-old is an "a**" who doesn't deserve the money he makes as there are fighters far more talented who struggle to pay bills. He said:

"Jake Paul is the person I used to be. He's a cocky, arrogant young man who's training his a** off. You're very lucky that you can make millions and millions of dollars from fighting right from the get-go because you're an internet clown."

He continued:

"There's a whole bunch of people who are out here that are much better than you, who can't even pay their rent. For all of their sake, I wanna kick your a**. I made a video that called him out and he didn't reply to me."

Check out Tate's call out of Paul here:

Sean O'Malley weighs in on Jake Paul's potential next opponent

UFC bantamweight star Sean O'Malley believes Jake Paul could once again face a retired MMA fighter in his next boxing bout. 'Sugar' believes former BMF champ Jorge Masvidal, who called time on his career earlier this year, could be next.

Paul recently handed Nate Diaz a loss in his boxing debut when the pair went head-to-head on August 5. 'The Problem Child' got the nod via unanimous decision in a bout he largely dominated.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, O'Malley expressed his desire to see Paul continue to face MMA stars and threw Masvidal's name in the mix:

"That was f***ing impressive from both of them. I just want to see Jake keep winning and fighting motherfu**ers... It depends [which UFC fighters]. Jorge Masvidal? Mike Perry? Like dude, there's still fights [to make]."

Catch O'Malley's comments on Paul here (9:00):