"It depends" - Sean O'Malley speculates on Jake Paul's next opponent being Jorge Masvidal or Mike Perry

Sean O'Malley believes that following Jake Paul's unanimous decision win over Nate Diaz, 'The Problem Child' may face a former opponent of Diaz's in the future.

O'Malley speculated on who Paul could face following his win last weekend, and 'Sugar' named former BMF title holder Jorge Masvidal, as well as Mike Perry, as possible opponents.

Whilst Jake Paul has pursued a career in professional boxing, he has chosen to fight notable former MMA fighters in the ring as opposed to professional boxers. Sean O'Malley shared his eagerness to see 'The Problem Child' continue facing former MMA fighters, and said the following during a recent YouTube video on his channel:

"That was f***ing impressive from both of them. I just want to see Jake keep winning and fighting motherfu**ers... It depends [which UFC fighters]. Jorge Masvidal?! Mike Perry?! Like dude, there's still fights [to make]."

Jake Paul bounced back from his first career defeat to Tommy Fury with a dominant win over Nate Diaz this weekend. 'The Problem Child' offered to face Diaz in an MMA cage for a rematch, but the Stockton native wants to rematch Paul in the boxing ring.

But if it were up to Sean O'Malley, Paul would face either Jorge Masvidal or Mike Perry in what would be a step-up in competition.

Cory Sandhagen predicts Aljamain Sterling vs. Sean O'Malley

Aljamain Sterling and Sean O'Malley are set to headline UFC 292 next weekend. Tensions appear to be rising as the pair recently exchanged words online, and with less than two weeks until fight night, fellow UFC fighters have begun sharing their predictions.

Cory Sandhagen, who has fought Aljamain Sterling in the past, recently shared his thoughts on the UFC 292 main event. 'The Sandman' believes that it will be a competitive fight, but picked 'Funk Master' to defend his title for a record fourth-consecutive time.

Sandhagen said this:

"I think Sterling is going to win that one. I don't know, a lot of Sterling's fights are pretty close so. I think Sterling is really good at staying [just enough] ahead [in the fight], and I think that's what he tries to do. It's a smart way of fighting, and so yes, I do think it will be a fairly close [fight]. But I think Sterling is really good at keeping track of winning."

