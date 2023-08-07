Aljamain Sterling reveals 'weird' DM Sean O'Malley sent him ahead of UFC 292 fight - "Can't tell if the guy's serious"

Aljamain Sterling has revealed a weird DM he received from his next opponent Sean O'Malley and how he responded to it.

The UFC bantamweight champion is going to put his belt on the line at UFC 292 on August 19 at the TD Garden In Boston, Massachusetts. His opponent is an up-and-coming bantamweight with some of the best striking the division has ever seen. Ahead of their fight, Sterling revealed that O'Malley sent him a DM in his latest YouTube video:

"Sean O'Malley...... sends me a message saying something along the lines of, 'Hey champ saw you on TV, you looked hella nervous.' So I just put a whole bunch of laughing stuff 'emojis' and then I sent him two voice notes just obnoxiously laughing. Like, fake laugh obviously, but just being a clown and having some good fun man. I can't tell whether the guy is serious or not."

He also went on to say that he can not figure out whether 'Sugar' is serious or not with some of the things he says to him. Aljamain Sterling last fought arguably one of the greatest bantamweight fighters of all time in Henry Cejudo and came out with a win. He will look to continue his dominant streak of wins against O'Malley, who will be taking part in his first title fight.

Take a look at the video (Quotes from 8:02 onwards):

Aljamain Sterling reveals a side bet between himself and Sean O'Malley for their fight

Aljamain Sterling has revealed that he has a side bet going on with Sean O'Malley for their UFC 292 showdown. The pair will fight in the main event of the evening in what promises to be an exciting fight. Although O'Malley is not known for his wrestling skills, he has held his own against the likes of Petr Yan. In the same video, Sterling spoke about a bet he made with 'Sugar':

"And I think that's what makes it interesting, and at the end of this I said, 'A hundred bucks to whoever gets the first takedown, deal and he said deal. We'll see if he actually obliges and tries to shoot, tries to wrestle with me. Coz I might be an early night for that guy. But, we'll see, I don't think he's that stupid, to take the bait for a hundred bucks, but you never know."

Aljamain Sterling thinks Sean O'Malley would be 'stupid' to get into the wrestling game with him just over a bet. 'The Funk Master' is one of the best wrestlers in the division, if not the UFC.