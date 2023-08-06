Massive live gate for Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz revealed to be more than five UFC events held at the same Dallas venue

Jake Paul and Nate Diaz went to war over 10 rounds in a much-anticipated boxing match last night. 'The Problem Child' secured a unanimous decision victory, with the judges scoring the bout 97-92, 98-91 and 98-91 respectively.

Leading into the bout, Paul had been vocal about his frustration with Diaz's lack of effort in promoting their fight. But it appears that the unconventional approach of Diaz paid off, as the fight recorded an enormous live gate.

According to Nakisa Bidarian, the co-founder of Most Valuable Promotions and Jake Paul's business partner, the event surpassed five of the six total UFC events that have been held at the American Airlines Center.

Following the event, Bidarian and 'The Problem Child' appeared in front of the media. Bidarian said this:

"Just to share, we had a gate of $3.1 million, making this the No.2 combat sports event in American Airlines Center history. That includes six UFC pay-per-view events, the only event to have done better than us was one after the pandemic, obviously, which was the last pay-per-view here. So very proud of Jake and Nate for what they accomplished here tonight. I want to thank the American Airlines Center for their partnership, I want to thank DAZN and I want to thank Celcius."

Jake Paul returned to winning ways against Nate Diaz, as 'The Problem Child' bounced back from his first defeat in professional boxing against Tommy Fury earlier this year.

Paul has extended the offer to face Diaz in a rematch in MMA, leaving room for the Stockton native to avenge his defeat.

Nate Diaz shares thoughts on a rematch with Jake Paul

Nate Diaz made his professional boxing debut last night against Jake Paul in a highly anticipated clash. Diaz was defeated via unanimous decision, but he doesn't appear discouraged by the loss, and stated that he would be open to a rematch with 'The Problem Child'.

Paul, who recently signed a deal with surging MMA promotion the Professional Fighters League (PFL), has offered to face Diaz in a rematch in MMA. Whilst a matchup in the cage would no doubt favor the Stockton native more than Paul, Diaz stated that he would prefer to have a rematch in boxing.

Nate Diaz was interviewed by Marc Raimondi following the fight, and said this:

"I would like to rematch him in [boxing], to beat him in [boxing], but if not we'll do [MMA]. Whatever I've got to do to get a rematch... I gotta win."

Watch the video below from 2:15:

