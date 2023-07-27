"You sound like a slave owner" - When Sinead O'Connor called out Conor McGregor for 'racist' take about immigrants during pandemic 

Conor McGregor was once called out for his 'racist' take about immigrants during the pandemic by the late Irish singer Sinead O'Connor.

Back in 2020, McGregor took to Twitter and encouraged people to fill 1,500 farming jobs in the country. In the tweet, he also claimed that 'the chains of all command' will be broken if the immigrant workers came to help the farmers.

Flying in 1,500 people from the outside world, at this point in time, will break the chains of all command. Men and Women, WE ARE HIRING ☘️I need 1,500 labourers ready to work in our amazing food and agriculture industry.Please send all C.V’s to @LeoVaradkar and @michaelcreed.Flying in 1,500 people from the outside world, at this point in time, will break the chains of all command. twitter.com/Independent_ie…

The same was not received well by Sinead O'Connor who replied to Conor McGregor's tweet and called him out for being racist. She had this to say in a now-deleted tweet (H/T MMA Junkie):

"Because you sound like a slave owner more with each passing year. I mean, I love you an all, but like, what the f*ck racist shit you been swallowing? Where has the real Conor gone? Because I know your mama didn't raise you to be any kind of racist."

It is worth noting that the two weren't always on bad terms. In fact, Sinead O'Connor was the one who sang 'Foggy Dew' during McGregor's walkout in his 2015 fight against Chad Mendes.

On July 26th 2023, it was announced that the legendary Irish singer Sinead O'Connor passed away at the age of 56. The cause of death is not disclosed by her family at this time.

Conor McGregor's manager claims 'The Notorious' is now looking to return to the octagon in 2024

A lot has been said about McGregor's potential return to the UFC. While initially it was announced that 'The Notorious' will return to take on Michael Chandler later this year, it has become pretty evident that the bout won't happen this year.

Conor McGregor failed to enter the USADA testing pool before the deadline which would've allowed him to compete this year. Speaking of the same during an interview with MMA Junkie, McGregor's longtime manager Audie Attar made it clear that the Irishman is now looking to come back in 2024. He said:

"One of the things everybody forgets, Conor McGregor was the most tested athlete when he was competing. And we're going about things the right way. We're in active discussions with the UFC, we've spoken to USADA, we're gonna do things the right way. That's all I will say about that... But certainly, he is looking for a comeback in 2024."

