“I have lost a friend” - Conor McGregor's heartfelt tribute to Sinead O’Connor goes viral, fans react

Conor McGregor has paid tribute to the late Sinead O'Connor, who passed away at the age of 56.

During his iconic octagon walk at UFC 189, when 'The Notorious' claimed his first UFC championship, he was accompanied by live music from O'Connor.

This event was particularly significant because the UFC had broken with tradition to allow a live performance for the main event. O'Connor's rendition of 'The Foggy Dew' during McGregor's entrance held a deep sentimental value for the Irishman.

This moment where Conor turned around and pointed at Sinéad, as he walked into war at UFC 189, was one of the most special moments in the history of UFC walkouts. Iconic. RIP to a legend

Conor McGregor recently turned to Twitter to pay homage to the late singer:

"The world has lost an artist with the voice of an Angel. Ireland has lost an iconic voice and one of our absolute finest, by a long shot. And I have lost a friend. Sinead’s music will live on and continue to inspire! Rest In Peace, Sinead you are home with your son I am sure ❤️🙏"

"The world has lost an artist with the voice of an Angel. Ireland has lost an iconic voice and one of our absolute finest, by a long shot. And I have lost a friend. Sinead's music will live on and continue to inspire! Rest In Peace, Sinead you are home with your son I am sure ❤️🙏"

McGregor's post garnered a positive response from fans, who expressed their appreciation and left heartfelt comments.

One fan wrote:

"Some photo of you two ❤️"

Another wrote:

"Easily the best entrance in UFC history that night, RIP to a legend."

While another fan urged Conor McGregor to return to the octagon soon:

"We have to see you back in UFC now. The Foggy Dew will be sung like it never was before."

"Rest easy Sinéad , you’ll live on for eternity."

"❤️.. nicely said Conor."

"Safe passage to the next world, my Irish sister."

