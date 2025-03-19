"You stand out amongst winners" - When Joe Rogan broke down why Michael Jordan is first pick in NBA GOAT debate

UFC commentator Joe Rogan once picked NBA legend Michael Jordan as his basketball GOAT. Rogan shared his thoughts on episode #1471 of his acclaimed podcast with Tony Hinchcliffe as the guest.

The topic came up when Hinchcliffe asked Rogan whether he had watched the documentary The Last Dance. Rogan replied stating that he hadn't watched it, but went on to speak highly of the six-time NBA champion.

He said:

"He's a super winner, you know. Those are always really interesting. Like, anyone who's that driven to be such a winner, like you stand out amongst winners as being so exceptional that everybody, like, who's the GOAT? Michael Jordan is always the first pick."

Hinchcliffe added that Jordan's competitiveness was next level, citing the NBA legend's habit of asking opponents their strengths, and defeating them at their own game.

Check out Joe Rogan's comments below (2:24:08):

Joe Rogan claims Michael Jordan's ego motivated his drive

Joe Rogan and social psychologist W. Keith Campbell discussed the pros and cons of a human being's ego during episode #1545 of the UFC commentator's acclaimed podcast.

Though Campbell alluded mainly to the negative effects, Rogan mentioned the benefits of ego, citing Michael Jordan as an example.

Rogan said:

"My point was that there is something to the ego in that regard where I think you almost have to have it to be Michael Jordan, right? For instance, he had a tremendous ego, but also one of the greatest, if not the greatest, basketball player of all time. But obsessed."

The veteran UFC commentator also shared the story of Jordan, after retirement, competing against a hater and beating them. Rogan attributed the NBA legend's tremendous drive to his ego.

He added:

"I think Michael Jordan was so hard on himself and so obsessed with winning. I mean, I think this is why I wanted to bring him up, because I think there are psychological issues that these extreme winners have. You don't get to where they are without them. It's like where the illness becomes beneficial."

Check out Joe Rogan's comments below (41:50):

