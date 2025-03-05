"You don't wait for the fight to start" - When Joe Rogan and JRE podcast guest discussed high school fight and dealing with bullies 

In an earlier episode of The Joe Rogan Experience, podcast host Joe Rogan shared a vivid memory from his high school days in Boston, recalling an incident where he confronted a bully in the school cafeteria.

Joined by longtime friend Louis C.K., the conversation turned to lessons learned from early experiences with confrontation and self-defense.

The stand-up comedian recounted how, as a young student, Rogan encountered a threatening peer in the crowded cafeteria:

"I asked you about fights, like I said do you have skills for fighting in real life. And you said there are just some things you know that put you way in advantage around people that are not fighters. Like you don't wait for the fight to start, you told me... You are in a cafeteria once in south and some kid came up, and as soon as you knew he was there to threaten you, you just punched him in the sternum [chest]."

Rogan later admitted that while his reaction was effective, it left him questioning whether the violence could have been avoided altogether:

"That could have been avoided. I thought about that one for a lot afterwards. "

Check out Joe Rogan and guest Louis C.K.'s discussion below (0:31):

Joe Rogan shares his thoughts on Jon Jones’ GOAT status

Joe Rogan recently weighed in on Jon Jones’ claim to be the greatest MMA fighter of all time during an episode of his podcast.

During the conversation with writer and producer Peter Berg on The Joe Rogan Experience, Rogan made it clear that on paper, Jones’ 14-year reign as a champion makes him the top candidate in the GOAT debate:

“He has been a world champion for 14 years. I think on paper for sure [he's the GOAT]. The problem with that on paper is who did he fight vs. who did Georges St-Pierre fight vs. who did Khabib fight? Out of just the sheer longevity I have to say Jon Jones [is the greatest]. But I could see the argument for Mighty Mouse [Demetrious Johnson] being the best martial artist I’ve ever seen. I think he’s the best expression of martial arts talent and technique that I’ve ever seen."

While he acknowledged that fighters like Demetrious Johnson display unmatched technical prowess and Georges St-Pierre boasts multiple division titles with a remarkable comeback story, Rogan maintained that Jones’ sustained excellence gives him the edge:

“But then Georges St-Pierre is right up there too, and he was a multiple-division world champion. He won the welterweight title and then he came back after four years off to beat Michael Bisping for the middleweight title. He’s in the argument too, but I just think there’s a real problem with saying ‘the number one of all time, the greatest of all time.' But if you were going to give it to someone I’d say give it to Jon.”

Check out Joe Rogan's comments below (2:10:40):

