5 best features of Free Fire OB50 update

The Free Fire OB50 update is here, bringing the essence of the ninja to the battle arena. Through the game's new Naruto Shippuden collaboration, you can explore new zones, obtain sharp tools, and master iconic ninja skills from the anime (like Sharingan and Amaterasu). On top of that, you can put your stealth and strategy to the test in the new Ranked mode by making use of Rin, the latest character to join the roster.

That being said, this article highlights the five best features of the Free Fire OB50 update.

What are the five best features of the Free Fire OB50 update?

1) Naruto Shippuden collaboration

Modified gameplay (Image via Garena)

The headline feature of the Free Fire OB50 update is the electrifying crossover with Naruto Shippuden. You're now able to dive into battle with skills and items inspired by legendary ninja techniques from the anime.

A new loot zone called Tsukuyomi appears randomly on maps and is packed with powerful ninjutsu skills and ninja tools. Expect unique visual effects and enhanced loot drops, including a special Tsukuyomi Airdrop at the center once the effect ends.

Capture Akatsuki Keepsakes after Tsukuyomi ends, to unlock devastating Naruto-themed powers. These include Amaterasu, which summons black flames to destroy Gloo Walls and enemies, or Universal Pull, which drags enemies into a force field while damaging nearby Gloo Walls. But there's a catch: once you obtain these powers, your location is revealed to everyone on the minimap.

You'll also find ground symbols to join either the Akatsuki or the Hidden Leaf Village factions in the Free Fire OB50 update. Defeating enemies from the opposite side triggers a flashy elimination effect. Add to that the ruins of the Hidden Leaf Village, filled with extra loot and the looming threat of Planetary Devastation, and you’ve got a battle royale experience like never before.

In Clash Squad, the ninja action continues. Try out new active skills like Sharingan (copying enemy abilities), Minato’s Kunai (teleportation), and Sand Shield (boosts defense), along with weapons like Triple Shuriken and Detonating Clay Birds. With the Red Moon buff mechanic and Divine Tree Airdrop, every round is a strategic playground.

2) Rin: New character

Innovative ninja (Image via Garena)

The Free Fire OB50 update introduces Rin, a stealthy yet lethal kunoichi and the younger sister of Hayato. Her passive ability, Violet Strike, generates up to three auto-targeting kunai every eight seconds.

When you hit an enemy or Gloo Wall, these kunai lock on and deal damage, and they are especially effective against defensive builds. The farther the kunai travel, the more damage they deal, making Rin perfect for calculated long-range ambushes and breaking enemy shields in the Free Fire OB50 update.

Beyond Rin, several characters receive balance tweaks. Nairi, Kairos, Sonia, and Santino see nerfs, while Laura and Alvaro gain improved damage and accuracy. All of this makes your favorite character builds more diverse and tactical.

3) Weapon and balance changes

Weapon updates (Image via Garena)

The Free Fire OB50 update revamps several weapons to create a more balanced and dynamic battlefield. The M60 and M249 now support attachments, enhancing their mid-to-late-game utility. Marksman rifles like the AC80 are upgraded into AC88 variants, boasting faster firing rates and higher damage output. Meanwhile, the AN94's accuracy gets a buff, giving you a solid alternative among assault rifles.

Some weapons have also received nerfs to level the playing field. The M1917 sees a drop in damage, and the FGL-24 loses armor penetration power, though its Gloo Wall-breaking utility remains intact. Shotgun users will enjoy the M590’s higher minimum damage output, while Bizon fans benefit from increased accuracy.

Even sniper dynamics have been redefined: the VSK94 now has better range but no aim assist, and the powerful M82B's damage through Gloo Walls has been reduced.

4) Craftland

For creative minds, the Free Fire OB50 update modified the existing Craftland, allowing you to monetize your designing talents. You can now purchase a Craftland Membership to unlock exclusive building tools and member-only content, and earn rewards from your creations.

The update introduces AI-powered features that let you design 3D objects or even entire racing tracks with simple text or path drawings.

Craftland's Asset Store is more interactive, letting you "like" other creators’ designs, with achievements reserved for popular contributors. There’s also a new auto-save function and enhanced block editor tools, making your custom maps and events more seamless than ever.

5) CS-Peak: New Ranked mode

A new system (Image via Garena)

If you're craving raw, solo-based competition, CS-Peak is your new battleground in the Free Fire OB50 update. This new Clash Squad Ranked mode pits you against the best in solo-queue-only matches. You won’t see anyone’s profile, banner, or character display, and only pure skill decides who wins.

Your match performance earns you Peak Points, which influence rankings and unlock animated profile frames, emotes, and leaderboard spots. The CS Store has been updated to reflect professional esports settings, offering cheaper Gloo Walls, more diverse weapons, and skill cards.

About the author Md Farhan Sajid Md Farhan is a mobile gaming journalist at Sportskeeda.



