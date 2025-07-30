Free Fire OB50 update: APK link and download size

Garena has finally rolled out the much-awaited Free Fire OB50 update, which is themed around Naruto Shippuden, a popular anime series. The patch has implemented several BR/CS changes and added a new character named Rin Yagami as well as many elements from the Naruto anime, such as the "Tsukuyomi."

Read on to learn how to install the Free Fire OB50 update's APK file and the storage space you'll need for it.

Disclaimer: Free Fire is banned in India. Readers in the region are advised against playing the game. Instead, they can play Free Fire Max, an India-exclusive and legal variant.

How to download the Free Fire OB50 update on your device

Think twice before downloading the APK file from a third-party source (Image via Garena)

It's worth noting that Garena doesn't encourage players to download an update's APK file via a third-party source, as that can compromise their device's security. It's highly recommended that you install the file via official websites or reliable digital stores, such as the App Store (for iOS) and the Google Play Store (for Android).

Here are the links you can download the Free Fire OB50 update from:

For Android devices

https://ff.garena.com/en/

For iOS devices

iOS users can't install the update's APK file via the title's official website. They must do so via the App Store. Follow the steps given below to download the file:

Step 1: Visit the App Store.

Visit the App Store. Step 2: Search for Free Fire and find the original game.

Search for Free Fire and find the original game. Step 3: Hit the Update button.

What's the file size of the Free Fire OB50 update?

Download the APK file from the App Store or Google Play Store (Image via Garena)

For Android devices

The OB50 update's file size is around 800 MB for Android users. However, if you're installing the game for the first time, you will need approximately 1.5 GB of free space on your device.

For iOS devices

The update's APK file size for iOS users is somewhere around 1.2 GB. However, if you're installing the game for the first time, you must have about 2.5 GB of free space on your device. The game's application takes around 1.5 GB, while the remaining space is for in-app installations.

