Free Fire is a popular battle royale title that features characters with special abilities. If used cunningly, these abilities can gain you an upper hand over your opponents and pave your way to Booyah. The game also features skill slots that allow you to make character combinations, allowing you to use multiple characters in a single match. Additionally, the characters can be bought via the in-game store through the FF diamonds or golds.

As the game comprises many characters, you may get confused about which one to choose. Moreover, some characters come in handy in Clash Squad rank matches, whereas some are more preferred in Battle Royales. This article will list the 10 best characters that shine in Free Fire's Battle Royale mode.

Best Free Fire characters for Battle Royale mode

1) K

Character K is best for camping in BR matches (image via Garena)

K is one of the best characters for camping in Free Fire because of his ability to convert EP. His Jiu-jitsu mode increases your teammates’ EP by 600%, given they are within six meters. Moreover, his Psychology mode recovers three EP every two seconds and can increase it up to 250. The mode switch will recharge in six seconds.

2) Misha

Use Misha when the circle is far from you (Image via Garena)

Reaching a far-off circle is one of the hard-pressed situations that Battle Royale matches often put you in. In such conditions, many experienced players prefer to use the character Misha. She increases your driving speed by 10% and makes it hard for your enemies to aim at you. Moreover, she decreases your damage taken by 20%.

3) Dimitri

Dimitri makes it harder for your opponents to kill you (Image via Garena)

Dimitri can work as a life-saving character when you have a severely low HP and are short of medkits. He creates a healing zone of 3.5 meters for 12 seconds in which your whole squad recovers 10 HP per second; this ability's cooldown lasts for 60 seconds. Moreover, its help up is activated when the need arises and can be enhanced by other skills.

4) Moco

Spot the enemies with more ease by using Moco (Image via Garena)

Spotting your enemies at the earliest is an imperative practice in FF’s Battle Royale mode. A simple delay in the act can send you directly to the lobby. Fortunately, we get the character Moco, who comes in handy to spot the nearby foes. Enemies hit by her will be tagged for five seconds and can be traced by the entire squad.

5) Sonia

Spice up your Free Fire Battle Royale mode by using Sonia (Image via Garena)

Sonia will leave you in a do-or-die situation as her ability can turn out to be lethal for you as well as your opponents. When you are inflicted with lethal damage, the character goes into an immobile but invulnerable state for 0.5 seconds. Next, you gain a 150 HP shield that lasts for three seconds.

If you knock down or kill an enemy within these three seconds, you gain the residual HP shield point as your HP. However, if you fail to knock down or kill any opponent during the shield's activation, you will be eliminated automatically. This skill has a cooldown of 180 seconds.

6) Luna

Enhance your gun-fight skills by using Luna in Free Fire (Image via Garena)

Luna is the best character for close-range gunfights in the Battle Royale mode. She increases your rate of fire by 8%, and when you hit an enemy, she converts 15% of the fire rate into movement speed. Also, the conversion resets after you survive the combat.

7) Orion

Dominate the battleground by using Orion (Image via Garena)

The Orion is another popular character in Free Fire that many players prefer to use in Battle Royale rank matches. It converts your EP into 300 Crimson Energy and consumes 150 to activate his skill. During its activation, you will not be able to attack your enemies but will stay invulnerable from their attacks. Nevertheless, you will absorb 15 HP from your enemies that are within five meters. Moreover, the skill lasts and cools down in three seconds.

8) Miguel

Miguel goes best with Orion on the Free Fire battleground (Image via Garena)

Maintaining a high EP count is essential in a relatively long Battle Royale rank match. This is where Miguel aids you as he provides 200 EP when you knock down an enemy. Additionally, the character Orion can make an excellent combination with Miguel, as the former requires 150 EP to activate its skill that the latter can conveniently provide.

9) Wukong

Use Wukong to hide from your enemies on the Free Fire BR matches (Image via Garena)

You may have to save yourself by hiding from your foes on the battleground, and Wukong is the best choice in this regard. He instantly transforms into a bush that reduces your movement speed by 10%, lasting 15 seconds. Moreover, you will be transformed back when you attack an enemy. The skill cooldowns in 200 seconds and resets when you knock or kill an enemy.

10) Alok

Alok is another beloved character of Free Fire (Image via Garena)

Alok is a character you can choose when you need to get cover while restoring your HP. He encircles you with a five-meter aura that increases your movement speed by 15% and restores three HP per second for 10 seconds. The skill’s CD is 45 seconds.

