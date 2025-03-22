5 best High Voltage decks in Marvel Snap

High Voltage decks in Marvel Snap should run a balance of expensive and affordable cards that allow for a fast-paced match. This temporary game mode grants players a plethora of energy, allowing them to utilize strategies and combinations that are not practical in the normal mode. Moreover, in this mode, both players get three turns each.

This article lists five of the best High Voltage decks in Marvel Snap.

5 High Voltage decks in Marvel Snap that gamers should try

1) Iron Patriot with Gorr

When revealed, Gorr gains +2 power for each On Reveal card in play (Image via Nuverse)

Ebony Maw (Cost: 1, Power: 7)

(Cost: 1, Power: 7) Mirage (Cost: 2, Power: 2)

(Cost: 2, Power: 2) Iron Patriot (Cost: 2, Power: 3)

(Cost: 2, Power: 3) Juggernaut (Cost: 3, Power: 3)

(Cost: 3, Power: 3) Negasonic Teenage Warhead (Cost: 3, Power: 4)

(Cost: 3, Power: 4) Red Guardian (Cost: 3, Power: 3)

(Cost: 3, Power: 3) Baron Zemo (Cost: 3, Power: 5)

(Cost: 3, Power: 5) Shang-Chi (Cost: 4, Power: 3)

(Cost: 4, Power: 3) Galacta (Cost: 4, Power: 6)

(Cost: 4, Power: 6) Gwenpool (Cost: 4, Power: 5)

(Cost: 4, Power: 5) Wiccan (Cost: 4, Power: 6)

(Cost: 4, Power: 6) Gorr the God Butcher (Cost: 6, Power: -1)

This deck runs multiple cards with On Reveal abilities, which will help Gorr power up as much as possible. Shag-Chi is also a useful card in this mode since many will run multiple 10-power cards in their decks.

Furthermore, many High Voltage decks in Marvel Snap run Ebony Maw, since players do not have to worry about deploying it before turn 3 in this mode.

2) Spectrum with Onslaught

Ebony Maw cannot be used after turn 3 (Image via Nuverse)

Ebony Maw (Cost: 1, Power: 7)

(Cost: 1, Power: 7) Ravonna Renslayer (Cost: 2, Power: 2)

(Cost: 2, Power: 2) Mystique (Cost: 3, Power: 0)

(Cost: 3, Power: 0) Mister Fantastic (Cost: 3, Power: 1)

(Cost: 3, Power: 1) Captain America (Cost: 3, Power: 3)

(Cost: 3, Power: 3) Cosmo (Cost: 3, Power: 3)

(Cost: 3, Power: 3) Baron Zemo (Cost: 3, Power: 5)

(Cost: 3, Power: 5) Moonstone (Cost: 4, Power: 6)

(Cost: 4, Power: 6) Iron Man (Cost: 5, Power: 0)

(Cost: 5, Power: 0) Sera (Cost: 5, Power: 5)

(Cost: 5, Power: 5) Spectrum (Cost: 6, Power: 7)

(Cost: 6, Power: 7) Onslaught (Cost: 6, Power: 8)

This deck mostly runs cards with Ongoing abilities to maximize the buff granted by Spectrum and Onslaught. Additionally, Sera reduces the costs of cards in the deck, helping with cost management.

Baron Zemo is also used in various High Voltage decks in Marvel Snap, as its ability to steal an opponent's card can hinder their play.

3) Odin with Arnim Zola

Firehair is used to repeat the On Reveal abilities of other cards (Image via Nuverse)

The Hood (Cost: 1, Power: -3)

(Cost: 1, Power: -3) Ebony Maw (Cost: 1, Power: 7)

(Cost: 1, Power: 7) Firehair (Cost: 2, Power: 3)

(Cost: 2, Power: 3) Juggernaut (Cost: 3, Power: 3)

(Cost: 3, Power: 3) Venom (Cost: 3, Power: 3)

(Cost: 3, Power: 3) Wong (Cost: 4, Power: 2)

(Cost: 4, Power: 2) Iron Lad (Cost: 4, Power: 6)

(Cost: 4, Power: 6) Misery (Cost: 4, Power: 5)

(Cost: 4, Power: 5) White Tiger (Cost: 5, Power: 1)

(Cost: 5, Power: 1) Black Panther (Cost: 5, Power: 4)

(Cost: 5, Power: 4) Arnim Zola (Cost: 6, Power: 0)

(Cost: 6, Power: 0) Odin (Cost: 6, Power: 8)

This deck aims to utilize the On Reveal ability of the Hood, Juggernaught, White Tiger, and Black Panther multiple times by using Wong, Arnim Zola, Misery, Odin, and Firehair in Marvel Snap.

It is also worth noting that most High Voltage decks in Marvel Snap run multiple 6-cost cards as the game mode gives a high amount of energy each turn.

4) Skaar with Agatha Harkness

Juggernaut can disrupt the opponent's game plan (Image via Nuverse)

Ebony Maw (Cost: 1, Power: 7)

(Cost: 1, Power: 7) Cosmo (Cost: 3, Power: 3)

(Cost: 3, Power: 3) Juggernaut (Cost: 3, Power: 3)

(Cost: 3, Power: 3) Surtur (Cost: 3, Power: 5)

(Cost: 3, Power: 5) Wiccan (Cost: 4, Power: 6)

(Cost: 4, Power: 6) Crossbones (Cost: 4, Power: 10)

(Cost: 4, Power: 10) Attuma (Cost: 4, Power 10)

(Cost: 4, Power 10) Red Hulk (Cost: 6, Power: 10)

(Cost: 6, Power: 10) Emperor Hulkling (Cost: 6, Power: 12)

(Cost: 6, Power: 12) Magneto (Cost: 6, Power: 12)

(Cost: 6, Power: 12) Agatha Harkness (Cost: 6, Power: 14)

(Cost: 6, Power: 14) Skaar (Cost: 7, Power: 12)

With this deck, the goal is to utilize the Surtur's ability by deploying multiple cards with more than 10 energy. Also, Cosmo and Juggernaut are placed to disrupt the opponent's game plan.

Do note that Agatha Harkness is also quite useable in High Voltage decks in Marvel Snap as this card can only take control of the player's deck for a single turn.

5) Magneto with Arnim Zola

Magneto is quite powerful in High Voltage decks in Marvel Snap (Image via Nuverse)

Ebony Maw (Cost: 1, Power: 7)

(Cost: 1, Power: 7) Morph (Cost: 3, Power: 0)

(Cost: 3, Power: 0) Juggernaut (Cost: 3, Power: 3)

(Cost: 3, Power: 3) Baron Zemo (Cost: 3, Power: 5)

(Cost: 3, Power: 5) Shang-Chi (Cost: 4, Power: 3)

(Cost: 4, Power: 3) Enchantress (Cost: 4, Power: 6)

Black Panther (Cost: 5, Power: 5)

Sera (Cost: 5, Power: 5)

(Cost: 5, Power: 5) Vision (Cost: 5, Power: 7)

(Cost: 5, Power: 7) Aero (Cost: 5, Power: 9)

(Cost: 5, Power: 9) Arnim Zola (Cost: 6, Power: 0)

(Cost: 6, Power: 0) Magneto (Cost: 6, Power: 12)

This deck aims to utilize Arnim Zola's ability to create copies of high-energy cards like Vision, Aero, and Magneto. Sera can help deploy these cards early by reducing their cost.

Among most of the High Voltage decks in Marvel Snap, this one is the easiest to build as it mostly comprises Series 1, 2, or 3 cards. The only exception is Baron Zoma, which can be replaced by Leech or Lockjaw.

