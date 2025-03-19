Marvel Snap Firehair card: Synergies, counters, and more

The Marvel Snap Firehair is a Series 5 card used in many destroy decks. It costs 2 energy to deploy and, as a result, can be played in the early stages of a battle. Afterward, it will repeat the On Reveal ability of any friendly cards destroyed throughout the match. However, this card has low power, and players need to use this ability at least once to get some value out of it,

Ad

This article highlights synergies, counters, and other details of the Marvel Snap Firehair card.

Marvel Snap Firehair card: All you need to know

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

The Firehair card arrived in the title's March 2025 season. Here are its details:

Stats

The stats of the Marvel Snap Firehair card are as follows:

Cost: 2

2 Energy: 3

3 Ability: When one of your cards is destroyed, this uses that card’s On Reveal .

When one of your cards is destroyed, this uses that card’s . Series: 5

Synergies

Expand Tweet

Ad

In Marvel Snap, Firehair works well with cards that destroy others. Some of her Synergies are:

Carnage: Destroys all cards here, and gains +2 power for each destroyed.

Destroys all cards here, and gains +2 power for each destroyed. Misery: Repeats the On Reveal ability of cards in this location and destroys them.

Repeats the On Reveal ability of cards in this location and destroys them. Killmonger: Destroys all 1-cost cards on the board.

Destroys all 1-cost cards on the board. Venom: Destroys all other cards here and takes their power.

Destroys all other cards here and takes their power. Destroyer: Destroys your cards on all other locations.

Apart from destroying cards, these can be used with Firehair:

Ad

Hood: The Hood is often used with this card to produce multiple copies of the Demon card in Marvel Snap.

The Hood is often used with this card to produce multiple copies of the Demon card in Marvel Snap. Magic: Since Firehair's strategies require multiple turns to execute, Magic's ability to make the battle run for seven turns can be helpful.

Since Firehair's strategies require multiple turns to execute, Magic's ability to make the battle run for seven turns can be helpful. Crystal: Crystal can fit into most decks as its On Reveal ability draws one card.

Also read: 5 best Marvel Snap Ongoing effects cards

Counters

Since the Firehair card is valuable only if it repeats On Reveal abilities, any cards that can shut down its ability are good counters. Some examples are:

Ad

Red Guardian: Firehair has low power (only 3), and is likely to be affected by Red Guardain's ability: Afflicts the lowest cost enemy card in this location with -2 power and removes its text.

Firehair has low power (only 3), and is likely to be affected by Red Guardain's ability: Afflicts the lowest cost enemy card in this location with -2 power and removes its text. Armor: This card's ability shields all the cards (friendly and enemy) here, making them indestructible. It keeps Firehair from activating its ability.

Example Marvel Snap Firehair deck

This is an example deck that runs the Marvel Snap Firehair card:

Ad

Nova (Cost: 1, Power: 2)

(Cost: 1, Power: 2) Agent 13 (Cost: 1, Power: 2)

(Cost: 1, Power: 2) Bucky Barnes (Cost: 2, Power: 1)

(Cost: 2, Power: 1) Carnage (Cost: 2, Power: 2)

(Cost: 2, Power: 2) Mister Sinister (Cost: 2, Power: 2)

(Cost: 2, Power: 2) Cable (Cost: 2, Power: 3)

(Cost: 2, Power: 3) Firehair (Cost: 2, Power: 3)

(Cost: 2, Power: 3) Ironheart (Cost: 3, Power: 0)

(Cost: 3, Power: 0) Killmonger (Cost: 3, Power: 3)

(Cost: 3, Power: 3) Deathlok (Cost: 3, Power: 5)

(Cost: 3, Power: 5) White Tiger (Cost: 5, Power: 1)

(Cost: 5, Power: 1) Odin (Cost: 6, Power: 8)

Firehair decks in Marvel Snap should run multiple cards with On Reveal abilities. Here, Agent 13, White Tiger, and Ironheart fulfill this role. Additionally, Deathlok, White Tiger, and Killmonger are placed in the deck and used as destroyers.

Ad

Check out our other articles on Marvel Snap:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback