All free characters in Etheria Restart

XD Inc. will give six free characters in Etheria Restart from its vast roster of 50 Animus. The game grants some during the story’s prologue and others from tutorial summons or upon completing an event. Players will get two of R, SR, and SSR rarities. These will help swiftly clear the early game and transition into mid-game content. However, some will be worth investing in for long-term purposes and playing some game modes.

One should note that the information in this article is based on the title’s latest final test. The details might differ when Etheria Restart launches globally on June 5, 2025.

Details of all six free characters in Etheria Restart

Here are the details of all six free characters in Etheria Restart:

1) Dorothy

Dorothy is the last free character that Etheria Restart players can get during the story’s prologue. She is an SR rarity Animus from the Constant element. Her kit sustains her teammates with healing, purifying, and shielding abilities.

Her Marvelous Staff skill deals damage and heals the teammate with the lowest health points. This healing amount is based on the damage she deals with the skill. Dorothy’s All-Purpose Casket skill heals one teammate, cleanses all its debuffs, and applies the Casket Remedy effect for two turns. The effect heals the teammate, turning excess healing into a shield.

Her Casket’s Remedy skill heals and applies the Casket Remedy for three turns on all teammates. Dorothy is a decent healer, but that’s all her kit possesses. She will be helpful to players during the early phases.

2) Cachi

SR character, Cachi (Image via XD Inc.)

Cachi is a free Etheria Restart character that players can get during the story’s prologue. He is of R rarity from the Reason element. His kit can do multiple things, such as buffing allies, stunning enemies, and decreasing and increasing turn meters. His Justice Beam skill deals damage to a single enemy and can decrease the enemy’s turn meter.

With his Maximum Effort! Skill, he can increase a teammate’s turn meter by 100% and buff its attack for two turns. This skill also reduces all teammates’ cooldown by one turn. His Heroic Strike skill decreases all enemies’ turn meter and can inflict a stun on them for one turn. Players can use Cachi until they find his replacement. However, don’t spend too much resources on him.

3) Lian

Players will get Lian in Etheria Restart after unlocking the title’s gacha system and performing their tutorial summons. She is an SSR rarity Animus from the Reason element. Her kit specializes in dealing damage, life stealing, and stealing the enemy’s turn meter.

Her Inferno Blade skill inflicts damage to a single target and restores her HP based on the damage dealt. The skill’s damage increases for every buff she has on herself while using it.

Her Blazing Wings skill deals area damage to a random enemy by summoning phoenixes. Lastly, her Empyreal Scorch skill deals damage to all enemies and can steal their turn meter.

Lian will be helpful during early and mid-game, helping one skim through their content. She can also provide decent assistance in some end-game content and game modes. Players can invest in her, given the character’s rarity and abilities.

4) Gray

SR character, Gray (Image via XD Inc.)

Gray is an SR character of the Hollow element. His kit can deal damage to enemies as well as buff allies. Gray can increase his Turn Meter while landing a critical hit with his Electro Surge skill. His team will get a critical rate buff for two turns when Gray uses his Thunderous Roar skill. It also grants him one extra action, letting him act again after he completes his turn.

Gray deals extra damage if the Lightning Speed skill scores a critical hit. The skill also applies defense debuff on enemies for two turns. Gray is one of the free characters that players can get during the Etheria Restart’s story prologue. He becomes useful during early games and other PvE modes, making him worth investing in.

5) Lingluo

Lingluo is another SSR Animus from the Odd element that players can get for free. However, one must wait a week to get her in Etheria Restart because she will be available to obtain from the 7-Day Commission event. Players must complete all the tasks featured in the event’s first phase to claim Lingluo.

She is a robust healer of SSR rarity Animus from the Odd element. The Animus can deal area damage, heal allies, extend their buffs, grant the Immunity effect, and purify a debuff.

Her Whirlpool skill deals damage, heals allies with the lowest health (based on their max HP), and can purify debuffs before healing. The skill applies the Whale Prayer effect if the allies don’t have debuffs. The Whale Prayer effect also heals allies.

Lingluo’s Echo Symphony skill restores health for all teammates, with the selected one receiving additional healing. The skill also prolongs the buff for one turn. Her Perfect Soundwave skill grants the Immunity effect to all teammates for one turn. Immunity makes Animus resistant to debuffs and abilities that increase their skills’ cooldown or reduce turn meter. The skill also heals allies, granting additional HP for every buff a teammate possesses.

6) Sybil

R rarity character, Sybil (Image via XD Inc.)

Sybil is the R-rarity character of the Odd element. She doesn’t have an impressive kit, but is enough to help one progress early game content. All her attacks deal damage to a single enemy on the battlefield. The Animus gains SPD buff using her Swift Blitz skill. Her second skill, Electro Rush’s damage increases based on her missing HP.

The third skill in her kit, Whirling Tempest, doesn’t do much damage. However, it can apply the defense debuff on enemies. But, that’s also based on a chance, calculated as a percentage. Like Gray, players can get Sybil during Etheria Restart’s prologue. Based on her kit and rarity, she isn’t an ideal character to invest in.

