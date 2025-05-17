All Etheria Restart characters and their details (beta)

Etheria Restart's final test is currently ongoing as of this writing. The developers XD Inc. has introduced a total of 56 characters, which will be available on the official launch of June 5, 2025. The characters are called Animus in-game and belong to one of these elements: Reason (red), Odd (blue), Hollow (green), Disorder (dark), and Constant (yellow). Players can acquire them from the in-game gacha in three rarities: SSR, SR, and R.

Here's a brief overview of all existing characters in Etheria Restart.

A brief overview of all Etheria Restart characters

The six elements of the Etheria Restart characters interact with each other in the following way:

Reason is stronger than Hollow

Hollow is stronger than Odd

Odd is stronger than Reason

The two elements, Disorder and Constant, affect only each other and remain neutral against the three elements.

The stronger element gains an Affinity advantage while attacking the weakest, increasing the character’s critical rate by 15%. Their damage also increases by the same percentage. If a character of a weaker element attacks stronger ones, they suffer disadvantages. Their critical rate will reduce by 30%, Effect ACC by 50%, and damage dealt by 15%.

See below for the list of all characters and their details.

SSR rarity characters in Etheria Restart

There are 32 SSR rarity characters in Etheria Restart. Here is the list:

Beyontin: She is a Reason element character from the Etheria E.O.S. faction. Beyontin takes the role of a supporter.

She is a Reason element character from the Etheria E.O.S. faction. Beyontin takes the role of a supporter. Borgne: He is an Odd element character from the Astra Union faction. Borgne fills the role of a damage dealer.

He is an Odd element character from the Astra Union faction. Borgne fills the role of a damage dealer. Celince: She is a Hollow element character from the Hydra Bank faction. Clince’s kit specializes in applying debuffs.

She is a Hollow element character from the Hydra Bank faction. Clince’s kit specializes in applying debuffs. DokiDoki: She is a Constant element character from the Doki Entertainment faction. DokiDoki fills the role of a supporter.

She is a Constant element character from the Doki Entertainment faction. DokiDoki fills the role of a supporter. Freya: She is a Hollow element character from the Astral Union faction. Freya fills the role of a supporter.

She is a Hollow element character from the Astral Union faction. Freya fills the role of a supporter. Heinrich: He is a Disorder element character from the Doki Entertainment faction. Heinrich’s kit specializes in applying debuffs.

He is a Disorder element character from the Doki Entertainment faction. Heinrich’s kit specializes in applying debuffs. Helkid: He is a Reason element character from the R.C.S. faction. Hellkid’s kit specializes in sustaining his allies on the battlefield.

He is a Reason element character from the R.C.S. faction. Hellkid’s kit specializes in sustaining his allies on the battlefield. Hoyan: She is a Hollow element character from the R.C.S. faction. Hoyan fills the role of a damage dealer.

She is a Hollow element character from the R.C.S. faction. Hoyan fills the role of a damage dealer. Khloros: He is a Reason element character from the Faltering District faction. Khloros fills the role of a damage dealer.

He is a Reason element character from the Faltering District faction. Khloros fills the role of a damage dealer. Kloss: She is a Hollow element character from the 13th High School faction in Etheria Restart. Kloss’s kit specializes in applying debuffs.

She is a Hollow element character from the 13th High School faction in Etheria Restart. Kloss’s kit specializes in applying debuffs. Lian: She is a Reason element character from the Union faction. Lian fills the role of a damage dealer in a team.

She is a Reason element character from the Union faction. Lian fills the role of a damage dealer in a team. Lilith: She is a Hollow element character from the Doki Entertainment faction. Lilith specializes in applying debuffs to enemies.

She is a Hollow element character from the Doki Entertainment faction. Lilith specializes in applying debuffs to enemies. Lily: She is a Disorder element character from the Doki Entertainment faction. Lily fills the role of a supporter in a team.

She is a Disorder element character from the Doki Entertainment faction. Lily fills the role of a supporter in a team. Lingluo: She is an Odd elemment character from the Doki Entertainment faction. Lingluo can help her allies sustain during battles.

She is an Odd elemment character from the Doki Entertainment faction. Lingluo can help her allies sustain during battles. Massiah: He is a Constant element character from the Fantasy Club faction. Massiah fills the role of a damage dealer in the Etheria Restart teams.

He is a Constant element character from the Fantasy Club faction. Massiah fills the role of a damage dealer in the Etheria Restart teams. Mia: She is a Reason element character from the Union faction. Mia helps allies sustain during battles.

She is a Reason element character from the Union faction. Mia helps allies sustain during battles. Rahu: He is a Hollow element character from the Faltering District faction. Rahu fills the role of a supporter in a team.

He is a Hollow element character from the Faltering District faction. Rahu fills the role of a supporter in a team. Rilmocha: She is a Hollow element character from the Union faction. Rilmocha fills the role of a damage dealer in a team.

She is a Hollow element character from the Union faction. Rilmocha fills the role of a damage dealer in a team. Rosa: She is an Odd element character from the Doki Entertainment faction. Rosa fills the role of a damage dealer in a team.

She is an Odd element character from the Doki Entertainment faction. Rosa fills the role of a damage dealer in a team. Sania (Withered Shadow): She is a Disorder element character from the Leiboz Life faction. Sania fills the role of a damage dealer in a team.

She is a Disorder element character from the Leiboz Life faction. Sania fills the role of a damage dealer in a team. Tiamat: She is an Odd element character from the Leiboz Life faction. Tiamat helps team members survive longer during battles.

She is an Odd element character from the Leiboz Life faction. Tiamat helps team members survive longer during battles. Tsukiyo Mi: She is an Odd element character from the 13th High School faction. Tsukiyo Mi fills the role of a supporter in a team.

She is an Odd element character from the 13th High School faction. Tsukiyo Mi fills the role of a supporter in a team. Veronika: She is a Reason element character from the Hydra Bank faction. Veronika’s kit specializes in applying debuffs to enemies.

She is a Reason element character from the Hydra Bank faction. Veronika’s kit specializes in applying debuffs to enemies. Xiada: She is an Odd element character from the Doki Entertainment faction. Xiada fills the role of a damage dealer in a team.

SR rarity characters in Etheria Restart

There are 25 SR rarity characters in Etheria Restart. Here are their details:

Cachi (The Guard): She is a Disorder element character from the Union faction. Cachi specializes in applying debuffs to enemies.

She is a Disorder element character from the Union faction. Cachi specializes in applying debuffs to enemies. Chiaki: She is a Reason element character from the 13th High School faction. Chiaki helps allies during battles.

She is a Reason element character from the 13th High School faction. Chiaki helps allies during battles. Chiaki (The Echo): She is a Hollow element character from the 13th High School faction in Etheria Restart. Chiaki (The Echo) fills the role of a supporter in a team.

She is a Hollow element character from the 13th High School faction in Etheria Restart. Chiaki (The Echo) fills the role of a supporter in a team. Dinah: She is a Reason element character from the Hydra Bank faction. Dinah can apply debuffs to enemies.

She is a Reason element character from the Hydra Bank faction. Dinah can apply debuffs to enemies. Diting: He is a Disorder element character from the Etheria E.O.S. faction. Diting fills the role of a damage dealer in a team.

He is a Disorder element character from the Etheria E.O.S. faction. Diting fills the role of a damage dealer in a team. Dorothy: She is a Constant element character from the Union faction. Dorothy helps allies survive longer on the battlefield.

She is a Constant element character from the Union faction. Dorothy helps allies survive longer on the battlefield. Dorothy (The Wisher): She is a Reason element character from the Union faction. Dorothy (The Wisher) fills the role of a supporter on the battlefield.

She is a Reason element character from the Union faction. Dorothy (The Wisher) fills the role of a supporter on the battlefield. Fangus: He is a Reason element character from the Leiboz Life faction. Fungus fills the role of a damage dealer in a team.

He is a Reason element character from the Leiboz Life faction. Fungus fills the role of a damage dealer in a team. Gray: He is a Hollow element character from the Union faction. Gray fills the role of a damage dealer in a team.

He is a Hollow element character from the Union faction. Gray fills the role of a damage dealer in a team. Kazami Kazuyo: She is a Reason element character from the 13th High School faction. Kazami Kazuyo applies debuffs to enemies with her skills.

She is a Reason element character from the 13th High School faction. Kazami Kazuyo applies debuffs to enemies with her skills. Kazuyo (The Reverie): She is a Hollow element character from the 13th High School faction. Kazuyo can apply debuffs to enemies with her kit.

She is a Hollow element character from the 13th High School faction. Kazuyo can apply debuffs to enemies with her kit. Kraken: He is an Odd element character from the Hydra Bank faction. Kraken specializes in applying debuffs to enemies.

He is an Odd element character from the Hydra Bank faction. Kraken specializes in applying debuffs to enemies. Marvell: He is a Constant element character from the Union faction. Marvell can inflict debuffs on enemies with his kit.

He is a Constant element character from the Union faction. Marvell can inflict debuffs on enemies with his kit. Obol: He is an Odd element character from the Hydra Bank faction. Obol specializes in applying debuffs to enemies.

He is an Odd element character from the Hydra Bank faction. Obol specializes in applying debuffs to enemies. Oboro: She is an Odd element character from the Fantasy Club faction. Oboro’s kit applies debuffs to enemies.

She is an Odd element character from the Fantasy Club faction. Oboro’s kit applies debuffs to enemies. RC-77: He is an Odd element character from the Leiboz Life faction. RC-77 can apply debuffs with his skills.

He is an Odd element character from the Leiboz Life faction. RC-77 can apply debuffs with his skills. Rin: She is a Reason element character from the 13th High School faction. Rin helps teammates survive during battles.

She is a Reason element character from the 13th High School faction. Rin helps teammates survive during battles. Rin (The Unbowed): She is an Odd element from the 13th High School faction. Rin fills the role of a damage dealer in a team.

She is an Odd element from the 13th High School faction. Rin fills the role of a damage dealer in a team. Sania: She is a Hollow element character from the Union faction. Sania helps allies sustain during battles.

She is a Hollow element character from the Union faction. Sania helps allies sustain during battles. Tsutomu: He is a Hollow element character from the Fantasy Club faction. Tsutomu fills the role of a damage dealer in a team.

He is a Hollow element character from the Fantasy Club faction. Tsutomu fills the role of a damage dealer in a team. Turandot: She is a Reason element from the Fantasy Club faction. Turandot fills the role of a supporter in a team.

She is a Reason element from the Fantasy Club faction. Turandot fills the role of a supporter in a team. Valerian: She is a Constant element character from the Fantasy Club faction. Valerian helps allies sustain longer on the battlefield.

She is a Constant element character from the Fantasy Club faction. Valerian helps allies sustain longer on the battlefield. Victor: He is a Disorder element from the Faltering District faction in Etheria Restart. Victor fills the role of a damage dealer in a team.

He is a Disorder element from the Faltering District faction in Etheria Restart. Victor fills the role of a damage dealer in a team. Viper: He is an Odd element character from the Fantasy Club faction. Viper specializes in applying debuffs to enemies.

He is an Odd element character from the Fantasy Club faction. Viper specializes in applying debuffs to enemies. Yang: He is an Odd element character from the 13th High School faction. Yang fills the role of a supporter in a team.

R rarity characters in Etheria Restart

There are seven R rarity characters in Etheria Restart. Here are their details:

Andrew (Odd): He is an Odd element character from the Etheria E.O.S. faction. Andrew (Old) fills the role of a damage dealer in a team.

He is an Odd element character from the Etheria E.O.S. faction. Andrew (Old) fills the role of a damage dealer in a team. Andrew (Reason): He is a Reason element character from the Etheria E.O.S. faction. Andrew (Reason) fills the role of a damage dealer in a team.

He is a Reason element character from the Etheria E.O.S. faction. Andrew (Reason) fills the role of a damage dealer in a team. Asshu: He is a Hollow element character from the Faltering District faction. Asshu can apply debuffs to enemies.

He is a Hollow element character from the Faltering District faction. Asshu can apply debuffs to enemies. Cachi: She is a Reason element character from the Union faction. Cachi can apply debuffs to enemies with her kit.

She is a Reason element character from the Union faction. Cachi can apply debuffs to enemies with her kit. No. 41: She is a Constant element character from the Leiboz Life faction in Etheria Restart. No. 41 fills the role of a supporter in a team.

She is a Constant element character from the Leiboz Life faction in Etheria Restart. No. 41 fills the role of a supporter in a team. Sybil: She is an Odd element character from the Etheria E.O.S. faction. Sybil fills the role of a damage dealer in a team.

She is an Odd element character from the Etheria E.O.S. faction. Sybil fills the role of a damage dealer in a team. Vice: He is a Constant element character from the Faltering District faction. Vice helps allies sustain longer during the battle.

That concludes our list of Etheria Restart characters and their details.

