Are there Coin Master free spins and coin links for today? (March 14, 2025)

There are four Coin Master links for free spins on March 14, 2025. Moon Active posted one each on the title’s official Facebook, Instagram, Threads, and X handle. All the links bestow 50 spins upon redemption, totaling 200 spins. However, none of the links offer free coins. Additionally, the redemption process requires a few steps, allowing you to claim all applicable freebies in no time.

That said, below are all the active links that grant free spins on March 14, 2025.

All active links to get free spins in Coin Master on March 14, 2025

You can farm spins daily by redeeming the links (Image via Moon Active)

Here are all the links that will help you get free spins in Coin Master on March 14, 2025:

https://Coin-Master.co/cLzZhj - 50 spins

Coin-Master.co/zjEtd… - 50 spins

https://coin-master.co/eBoXXS - 50 spins

coin-master.co/mnxxby - 50 spins

The above-listed links will expire after three days, so you must redeem them as soon as possible. Additionally, you can redeem each link once per account to claim freebies.

How to claim free spins from the daily links of March 14, 2025

Claim freebies from the clicked link by tapping the Collect button (Image via Moon Active)

Follow the below-given steps to claim freebies from the daily Coin Master links of March 14, 2025:

Turn on the Wi-Fi or mobile data on your device.

Download the latest update from your device’s respective digital storefront.

Tap any active link listed above, immediately redirecting yourself to the app installed on your device.

After opening, the app will start loading all the resources for a few seconds.

After the app loads all the resources, you will see a reward pop up on your screen, along with a green Collect button and the number of spins you get from the clicked link.

Click the Collect button and get all freebies to your in-game inventory.

