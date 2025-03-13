Are there Coin Master free spins and coin links for today? (March 13, 2025)

Earning free spins in Coin Master has become quite convenient owing to the daily links. You can redeem some of these links to earn over 100 spins for free every day. Moon Active posted two free spin links for March 13, 2025, on the title’s official Facebook page and one on their Instagram handle. Each gives 50 spins for free upon redemption, but there are no links that offer free coins today.

This article lists all the free spin links for March 13, 2025, with a guide to redeeming them.

Get 150 free spins by redeeming the below-given Coin Master links (March 13, 2025)

Get over 100 free spins daily by redeeming the links (Image via Moon Active)

Here is a complete list of all the Coin Master links that will help you get 150 spins for free today:

https://Coin-Master.co/FeOmwt - 50 spins

https://Coin-Master.co/EyiUzw - 50 spins

coin-master.co/ibvpuf - 50 spins

Please note that you must redeem the above-listed links within three days, or you won’t be able to claim freebies, as they expire afterward. Additionally, you can redeem every link once per account to claim freebies.

A complete guide to redeeming the daily Coin Master links (March 13, 2025)

You can claim free spins from the links by clicking on the Collect button (Image via Moon Active)

Below are the steps you must follow to claim free spins from the daily links:

Turn on the mobile data or Wi-Fi connection on your device, where you play the game.

Install the title’s latest update from your device’s respective app store.

Click on any active link for March 13, 2025, immediately upon opening the app on your handheld.

Wait till the app loads the files required to boot up, which takes a few seconds.

After the loading process concludes, a dialog box with reward details will appear on the screen.

You can also see a green Collect button on the box, clicking on which transfers all freebies from the links to your in-game inventory.

Check out our other game-related articles here:

