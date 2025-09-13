  • home icon
  • Arena Breakout Season 10 sneak peek: New character, revamped TV Station, and more

Arena Breakout Season 10 sneak peek: New character, revamped TV Station, and more

By Himanshu Suryawanshi
Published Sep 13, 2025 12:18 GMT
Season 10 is just around the corner (Image via Level Infinite)
Season 10 is just around the corner (Image via Level Infinite)

Arena Breakout Season 10, Living Legend, will go live on September 25, 2025, bringing in significant changes to the game, including a new character, revamped TV Station, High Earnings & Guaranteed Gold Loot, weapons & experimental items, as well as relaxing and exhilarating new modes.

Those who pre-download Season 10 will receive a Universal Key. Players can do this from September 18, 2025, through the game's Download Center.

Read on to learn about some of the fresh content set to arrive in-game with Arena Breakout Season 10.

Everything you need to know about Arena Breakout Season 10

Here are some of the content set to arrive with Arena Breakout Season 10:

New character: Edelweiss

Edelweiss, Talia Ivanovna Ivanova, will arrive in Arena Breakout with Season 10. A commander of the Flag Squad, Edelweiss serves the White Wolf Squad.

Players can participate in in-game events to get EDELWEISS Supply Pass x10, helmet skins, rig skins, armor skins, Season Archive Collectibles, and more.

Revamped TV Station

Kamona TV Station will receive a makeover with Season 10, featuring a more reasonable layout and realistic visual effects. Some security devices will also be introduced in this area. Players can use them to observe battles and optimize their tactical strategies in real time.

High Earnings and Guaranteed Gold Loot

TV Station will now also feature a forbidden zone with Guaranteed Gold Loot during events. This means there will be at least one safe in every raid that will contain Gold Loot (an item worth around 400,000).

Furthermore, a guaranteed Quad Gold Loot with special air drops is also coming in Northridge. Players must form a team of four to join raids in the mode.

New weapons and Experimental items

Season 10 will also bring many new weapons and experimental items, enriching players' combat experience. Here's a list of weapons and items to expect from the fresh season:

Conventional weapons

  • LR-DMR1 Marksman Rifle
  • T09 Shotgun
  • 9A91 Assault Rifle

Season weapons

  • MG3 Machine Gun
  • P50a Pistol

Experimental items

  • RPT Light Machine gun
  • Security Camera
  • Radar
  • Bulletproof Shield
  • Grenade Launcher

Relaxing and Exhilarating new modes

Brawl Training Grounds

A new solo mode, Brawl Training Grounds, is coming to the game. Players can enter this mode without a ticket. Furthermore, all equipment will be free, and respawn rates will be faster in this mode, offering a fast-paced and thrilling gaming experience.

Kamona Dispatch

Kamona Dispatch will be a combat-free mode where players can select a location, equip their operators, dispatch them, and enjoy watching the harvest.

Himanshu Suryawanshi

