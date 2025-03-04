Arena Breakout Season 8 Frozen Frontline: Everything we know

Arena Breakout Season 8 Frozen Frontline is set to go live on March 20, 2025. Ahead of its release, Publishing Manager Zach Gilson shed some light on the important changes players can expect from the upcoming update. The developers have primarily focused on the Loot Priority system, in-game balances, improvements in overall game performance, and more.

This article will cover everything we know about Arena Breakout Season 8 Frozen Frontline ahead of its release.

Arena Breakout Season 8 Frozen Frontline: Updates to expect

Loot Priority

The primary changes in the Loot Priority system currently target one major problem: team-killers. Often, individuals hurt or kill teammates to take their loot. This issue has previously been addressed by increased grenade blocks and bans.

However, to take it one step further, the developers have decided on some key changes. From Arena Breakout Season 8 onward, players who open the door first will get priority access to the loot inside the buildings/rooms. These players will get a 45-second headstart over others in the team.

Gamers will also be able to enable the Loot Priority option before jumping into a match. This will prevent non-contributing team members from looting kills, ensuring that players only loot enemies they kill themselves or assist in killing.

Game balances

The Arena Breakout developers are looking into removing damage from friendly fire grenades altogether. However, this change may take some time to implement. As for Arena Breakout Season 8, in Team Elimination, friendly fire will no longer eliminate a teammate.

Furthermore, leg spread will be reduced, and chest health will be increased. These changes are meant to increase TTK, which should help balance the game's current meta. Bolt Action Sniper Rifles will also be buffed in the upcoming season.

FPS improvements

A Resource Buffering Count will be introduced in Arena Breakout Season 8 Frozen Frontline. This will indicate to players whether or not the in-game resources have been rendered, eventually helping manage performance on their device.

Another change is that a new feature will dynamically adjust graphic settings in-game. This will help stabilize the game when a device begins experiencing significant load or stress while playing.

New storage system and subscriptions

A new storage expansion system, the Vault, will be available for all players. It acts as a completely separate storage area at the cost of a monthly Koen subscription. This system can help you save some storage space on your device.

Another change to keep an eye out for is that Elite and Case subscriptions will be combined in Arena Breakout Season 8. Note that both the case sizes will still be available for players.

