5 best Boss Bandit decks in Clash Royale

Boss Bandit decks in Clash Royale often fall under the Bridge Spam Archetype. This playstyle rewards players for deploying quick-attacking troops on the bridge to deal chip damage. The Champion card is also used in cycle decks, as the Boss Bandit is easy to utilize in fast-paced battles. Additionally, The Log and Arrows are common supports for this card and feature in many decks.

For those considering trying this card out, this article lists five of the best Boss Bandit decks in Clash Royale.

5 top Boss Bandit decks in Clash Royale

Boss Bandit in Clash Royale can be deployed for 6 elixir. Later on, her ability, the Getaway Grenade, can be used for 1 elixir to teleport backward.

Here are five of the Boss Bandit decks in Clash Royale that the players should try:

1) Miner cycle with Boss Bandit

Various Boss Bandit decks in Clash Royale run The Log (Image via Supercell)

Cannon Evo (3 elixir)

(3 elixir) Bats Evo (2 elixir)

(2 elixir) Miner (3 elixir)

(3 elixir) Boss Bandit (6 elixir)

(6 elixir) Poison (4 elixir)

(4 elixir) Spear Goblins (2 elixir)

(2 elixir) Ice Spirit (1 elixir)

(1 elixir) The Log (2 elixir)

(2 elixir) Tower Troop: Princess Tower

This deck aims to use the Miner to attack the enemy crown towers as often as possible. The Poison Spell can counter any swarms that attack the Miner, who can also tank for low-health troops like Bats and Spear Goblin.

The Boss Bandit can be deployed to counter moderate-health threats or to create occasional quick attacks on the crown tower.

2) Bridge Spam with Boss Bandit

The Arrows are used in many Boss Bandit decks in Clash Royale (Image via Supercell)

Battle Ram Evo (4 elixir)

(4 elixir) Ice Spirit Evo (1 elixir)

(1 elixir) Boss Bandit (6 elixir)

(6 elixir) Cannon Cart (5 elixir)

(5 elixir) Mother Witch (4 elixir)

(4 elixir) Royal Ghost (3 elixir)

(3 elixir) Guards (3 elixir)

(3 elixir) Arrows (3 elixir)

(3 elixir) Tower Troop: Princess Tower

With Bridge Spam decks, the aim is to periodically deploy cards at the Bridge to deal chip damage to the crown tower. As such, Battle Ram, Royal Ghost, and Boss Bandit are the main troops that can accomplish this task.

The Clash Royale Guards card is the main defender of this deck. It can be paired with Ice Spirit and Cannon Cart to delay and defeat foes. Additionally, Cannon Cart can be used for offense and defense.

3) Royal Hog cycle with Boss Bandit

Firecracker Evo (3 elixir)

(3 elixir) Cannon Evo (3 elixir)

(3 elixir) Royal Hogs (5 elixir)

(5 elixir) Boss Bandit (6 elixir)

(6 elixir) Earthquake (3 elixir)

(3 elixir) Skeletons (1 elixir)

(1 elixir) Ice Spirit (1 elixir)

(1 elixir) The Log (2 elixir)

(2 elixir) Tower Troop: Princess Tower

The purpose of this deck is to use Royal Hogs to deal consistent crown tower damage. As such, Earthquake, The Log, and Ice Spirit can be used to clear the way for the Hogs.

Skeletons and Cannon are the main defenders for this deck, while the Fire Cracker acts as a support.

4) Log Bait with Boss Bandit

Many Boss Bandit decks in Clash Royale use the Log Bait Archetype (Image via Supercell)

Goblin Barrel Evo (3 Elixir)

(3 Elixir) Dart Goblin Evo (3 Elixir)

(3 Elixir) Suspicious Bush (3 Elixir)

(3 Elixir) Boss Bandit (6 Elixir)

(6 Elixir) Goblin Gang (3 Elixir)

(3 Elixir) Goblin Curse (3 Elixir)

(3 Elixir) Ice Spirit (1 Elixir)

(1 Elixir) Rage (2 Elixir)

(2 Elixir) Tower Troop: Cannoneer

This deck can make the opponent waste their log spell and capitalize on the weakness with Dart Goblin, Goblin Gang, or Goblin Barrel cards. The Boss Bandit, combined with the Cannoneer in the crown tower, serves as the defender of this deck.

Also read: All Champion cards in Clash Royale ranked

5) Bridge Spam with Lumberjack Evo and Boss Bandit

The Heal Spirit can be used to support attack push (Image via Supercell)

Battle Ram Evo (4 Elixir)

(4 Elixir) Lumberjack Evo (4 Elixir)

(4 Elixir) Boss Bandit (6 Elixir)

(6 Elixir) Magic Archer (4 Elixir)

(4 Elixir) Mother Witch (4 Elixir)

(4 Elixir) Royal Ghost (3 Elixir)

(3 Elixir) Barbarian Barrel (3 Elixir)

(3 Elixir) Heal Spirit (2 Elixir)

(2 Elixir) Tower Troop: Princess Tower

The goal with this deck is to deploy Lumberjack, Royal Ghost, Boss Bandit, Battle Ram, Magic Archer, or Barbarian Barrel Card on the bridge to deal consistent crown tower damage.

Magic Archer paired with Boss Bandit or Royal Ghost acts as the primary defense for this deck. Also, most Boss Bandit decks in Clash Royale use the Princess Tower as the Tower Troop.

