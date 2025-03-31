Supercell is set to release the Boss Bandit in Clash Royale in the April 2025 season. It will be the eighth Champion card in the game, costing six elixirs to deploy. Similar to other Champions, she also has an ability that can be activated anytime during battle to gain a strategic advantage. Furthermore, this troop will have moderate HP and only target Ground Troops.

This article highlights the ability, stats, and other details of the Boss Bandit in Clash Royale.

Boss Bandit in Clash Royale: All you need to know

The Boss Bandit can be unlocked when the Clash Royale April 2025 season commences. The details of this card are as follows:

Stats

The stats of a level 11 Boss Bandit in Clash Royale are as follows:

Damage: 390

390 Damage per second: 325

325 Dash Range: 3.6-6

3.6-6 Targets: Ground

Ground Range: Short (Melee)

Short (Melee) Dash Damage: 781

781 Hitpoints: 4073

4073 Hit Speed: 1.2 sec

1.2 sec Speed: Fast

Ability: Getaway Grenade

Activating this ability allows the Boss Bandit to turn invisible and teleport backward six tiles to perform a dash attack. The stats of the Getway Grenade ability are as follows:

Cost: 1 elixir

Teleport Range: 6 tiles

Invisibility duration: 1 sec

Recharge at 50% HP.

Unlike other Champion Abilities, the Getway Grenade does not have a cooldown. It can only be used again once the Boss Bandit reaches 50% HP for 1 elixir.

Masteries

Masteries in Clash Royale are a set of card-specific tasks that players can complete to earn extra resources. The Boss Bandit masteries and rewards are given below:

Set 1: Damage Dealer

Deal 300,000 Damage: 1x Boss Bandit card

1x Boss Bandit card Deal 900,000 Damage: Get 10,000 Gold

Get 10,000 Gold Deal 1,500,000 Damage: Get 150 Gems

Set 2: Charge!!

Hit 280 enemies with the dash: Get 15,000 Gold

Get 15,000 Gold Hit 800 enemies with the dash: Get 300 Gems

Get 300 Gems Hit 1,400 enemies with the dash: Get 25,000 Gold

Release date

The Boss Bandit in Clash Royale will be released when the new season arrives on April 7, 2025. Players will be able to unlock this card from an in-game Milestone Event and Shop Offers.

