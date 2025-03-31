Supercell is set to release the Boss Bandit in Clash Royale in the April 2025 season. It will be the eighth Champion card in the game, costing six elixirs to deploy. Similar to other Champions, she also has an ability that can be activated anytime during battle to gain a strategic advantage. Furthermore, this troop will have moderate HP and only target Ground Troops.
This article highlights the ability, stats, and other details of the Boss Bandit in Clash Royale.
Boss Bandit in Clash Royale: All you need to know
Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers
The Boss Bandit can be unlocked when the Clash Royale April 2025 season commences. The details of this card are as follows:
Stats
The stats of a level 11 Boss Bandit in Clash Royale are as follows:
- Damage: 390
- Damage per second: 325
- Dash Range: 3.6-6
- Targets: Ground
- Range: Short (Melee)
- Dash Damage: 781
- Hitpoints: 4073
- Hit Speed: 1.2 sec
- Speed: Fast
Ability: Getaway Grenade
Activating this ability allows the Boss Bandit to turn invisible and teleport backward six tiles to perform a dash attack. The stats of the Getway Grenade ability are as follows:
- Cost: 1 elixir
- Teleport Range: 6 tiles
- Invisibility duration: 1 sec
- Recharge at 50% HP.
Unlike other Champion Abilities, the Getway Grenade does not have a cooldown. It can only be used again once the Boss Bandit reaches 50% HP for 1 elixir.
Also read: 5 Best decks for Bandit in Clash Royale
Masteries
Masteries in Clash Royale are a set of card-specific tasks that players can complete to earn extra resources. The Boss Bandit masteries and rewards are given below:
Set 1: Damage Dealer
- Deal 300,000 Damage: 1x Boss Bandit card
- Deal 900,000 Damage: Get 10,000 Gold
- Deal 1,500,000 Damage: Get 150 Gems
Set 2: Charge!!
- Hit 280 enemies with the dash: Get 15,000 Gold
- Hit 800 enemies with the dash: Get 300 Gems
- Hit 1,400 enemies with the dash: Get 25,000 Gold
Also read: All Champion cards in Clash Royale ranked
Release date
The Boss Bandit in Clash Royale will be released when the new season arrives on April 7, 2025. Players will be able to unlock this card from an in-game Milestone Event and Shop Offers.
Check out our other articles on Clash Royale:
- Clash Royale Dart Goblin Evolution: Ability, stats, and more
- All Super Cards in Clash Royale
- Clash Royale Berserker card: Everything we know so far
- All Troop Cards in Clash Royale