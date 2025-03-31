  • home icon
Boss Bandit in Clash Royale: Ability, stats, and more

By Ayush Raturi
Modified Mar 31, 2025 13:12 IST
Boss Bandit is arriving soon in Clash Royale (Image via Supercell)
Boss Bandit is arriving soon in Clash Royale (Image via Supercell)

Supercell is set to release the Boss Bandit in Clash Royale in the April 2025 season. It will be the eighth Champion card in the game, costing six elixirs to deploy. Similar to other Champions, she also has an ability that can be activated anytime during battle to gain a strategic advantage. Furthermore, this troop will have moderate HP and only target Ground Troops.

This article highlights the ability, stats, and other details of the Boss Bandit in Clash Royale.

Boss Bandit in Clash Royale: All you need to know

The Boss Bandit can be unlocked when the Clash Royale April 2025 season commences. The details of this card are as follows:

Stats

The stats of a level 11 Boss Bandit in Clash Royale are as follows:

  • Damage: 390
  • Damage per second: 325
  • Dash Range: 3.6-6
  • Targets: Ground
  • Range: Short (Melee)
  • Dash Damage: 781
  • Hitpoints: 4073
  • Hit Speed: 1.2 sec
  • Speed: Fast

Ability: Getaway Grenade

Activating this ability allows the Boss Bandit to turn invisible and teleport backward six tiles to perform a dash attack. The stats of the Getway Grenade ability are as follows:

  • Cost: 1 elixir
  • Teleport Range: 6 tiles
  • Invisibility duration: 1 sec
  • Recharge at 50% HP.

Unlike other Champion Abilities, the Getway Grenade does not have a cooldown. It can only be used again once the Boss Bandit reaches 50% HP for 1 elixir.

Masteries

Masteries in Clash Royale are a set of card-specific tasks that players can complete to earn extra resources. The Boss Bandit masteries and rewards are given below:

Set 1: Damage Dealer

  • Deal 300,000 Damage: 1x Boss Bandit card
  • Deal 900,000 Damage: Get 10,000 Gold
  • Deal 1,500,000 Damage: Get 150 Gems

Set 2: Charge!!

  • Hit 280 enemies with the dash: Get 15,000 Gold
  • Hit 800 enemies with the dash: Get 300 Gems
  • Hit 1,400 enemies with the dash: Get 25,000 Gold

Release date

The Boss Bandit in Clash Royale will be released when the new season arrives on April 7, 2025. Players will be able to unlock this card from an in-game Milestone Event and Shop Offers.

Edited by Ripunjay Gaba
