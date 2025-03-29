Clash Royale March 2025 update: New Champion, card evolution, and more

Supercell has revealed the details of the upcoming Clash Royale March 2025 update in its latest YouTube video. This update introduces a revamped Chest Queue system, the removal of the Season Shop, new Champion additions, and impactful balance changes. Additionally, a fresh seasonal theme and a special community event will keep players engaged throughout the month.

This article highlights everything you need to know about the Clash Royale March 2025 update.

New Champion and card evolution in Clash Royale March 2025 update

Boss Bandit (Image via Supercell)

A new Champion, Boss Bandit, makes her debut in this update. As the fearless leader of the Forest Gang, she is the first 6-Elixir Champion rarity card in the game.

She possesses a powerful dash attack similar to the Bandit but comes with an exclusive ability, Getaway Grenade. This allows her to drop a smoke bomb, disengage from combat, and teleport to safety, allowing players to reposition her effectively during battles.

Additionally, the Executioner is set to evolve in the upcoming Clash Royale March 2025 update. His throws will now deal extra damage to nearby troops and apply a slight knockback effect, increasing his durability on the battlefield.

Seasonal Shop removal and immediate battle rewards

Lucky Drop rewarded after a match (Image via Supercell)

One of the most significant changes in the Clash Royale March 2025 update is the removal of the Season Shop. While some players used their tokens to the fullest, many others missed out on rewards due to the extra steps involved.

To make rewards more accessible, they are now being redistributed across various parts of the game. The most valuable items will now be found in Pass Royale, while banners can only be obtained through events and challenges.

The Chest Queue system is also being replaced with an immediate reward system. Players will no longer receive chests after winning battles. Instead, they will earn Lucky Drops, Cards, Gold, and Crowns instantly, eliminating the long wait times after every game.

Balance changes in the Clash Royale March 2025 update

Here are the required nerfs featured in this update:

Arrows: Reduced radius from 4.0 tiles to 3.5 tiles (-13%) to prevent unintended Crown Tower damage.

Reduced radius from 4.0 tiles to 3.5 tiles (-13%) to prevent unintended Crown Tower damage. The Log: Decreased Crown Tower damage from 58 to 44 (-24%) to reduce incidental chip damage.

Decreased Crown Tower damage from 58 to 44 (-24%) to reduce incidental chip damage. Cannon: Hit speed slowed from 0.9s to 1.0s (-11%) to make it less oppressive on defense.

Hit speed slowed from 0.9s to 1.0s (-11%) to make it less oppressive on defense. Rage: The effect duration outside the affected area reduced from 2.0s to 1.0s (-50%) for a more balanced interaction.

The effect duration outside the affected area reduced from 2.0s to 1.0s (-50%) for a more balanced interaction. Rune Giant: Hitpoints reduced from 2,803 to 2,508 (-11%) for better overall balance.

On the other hand, the Clash Royale March 2025 update features the following buffs:

Electro Wizard: Damage increased from 110 to 116 (+5%), enabling him to take down Spirits with both of his attacks.

Damage increased from 110 to 116 (+5%), enabling him to take down Spirits with both of his attacks. Evolved Giant Snowball: Slowdown duration increased from 3.0 seconds to 4.0 seconds (+33%) to improve its effectiveness against buildings.

Festive content and the community event

Community event roadmap (Image via Supercell)

Clash Royale is celebrating its 9th birthday in style with a special event-themed season. Here's what players will get:

A birthday-themed arena filled with celebratory decorations.

Exclusive Crown Tower skin to commemorate the game’s anniversary.

New emotes and banners are available in events and Pass Royale.

A special community event titled Forest Gang Crown Heist will also take place mid-season. Players will team up to help Boss Bandit and the Forest Gang steal as many Crowns as possible, with generous rewards up for grabs.

Additionally, several quality-of-life improvements are being introduced in the Clash Royale March 2025 update:

Better pathfinding: Troops will now navigate more intelligently, avoiding unnecessary detours.

Troops will now navigate more intelligently, avoiding unnecessary detours. Updated daily streak: A new streak system will encourage daily play and profile progression.

A new streak system will encourage daily play and profile progression. ‘Play Again’ button: A quick option to queue up another battle immediately.

