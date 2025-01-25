Bonnie in Brawl Stars is an Epic character who belongs to the Marksman class of Brawlers in the game. She has a high health pool and engages in long-range damage when using her cannon and mid-range damage using small grenades when she's on foot. Her Super allows her to launch herself into the air, where she flies over obstacles and lands on an enemy and damages them.

However, to maximize her potential, it is essential to pair her with the right Brawlers in the game. In this article, we'll look into the best characters to pair with Bonnie.

The best Brawlers to use with Bonnie in Brawl Stars

1) Janet - Marksman

Janet is one of the best Brawlers for Bonnie in Brawl Stars (Image via Supercell)

Janet is an excellent Marksman to use with Bonnie in Brawl Stars. She has a large health pool and deals a good amount of damage by singing at a high note. Her Super allows her to fly to the sky using her jetpack, where she attacks opponents from above.

Janet's ability to provide cover fire while Bonnie engages enemies makes them a powerful duo. With Bonnie's high burst damage and Janet's sustained fire, the two can effectively control the battlefield.

Strategy: We recommend you utilize Bonnie to initiate attacks and draw enemy fire while Janet provides backline support. When enemies close in, Janet can use her Super to gain altitude and attack from above, allowing Bonnie to deal damage without being targeted directly.

2) Stu - Assassin

Stu is an excellent Assassin to use with Bonnie in Brawl Stars (Image via Supercell)

Stu serves as a great companion for Bonnie in Brawl Stars. He has a large health pool and deals long-range damage using his pyrotechnic gun. His Super allows him to perform a short dash that leaves a burning trail on the ground. All those who touch it will attain damage.

Stu's agility complements Bonnie by distracting enemies and creating openings for her to attack. Their combined mobility allows them to outmaneuver opponents, making it difficult for enemies to target them effectively.

Strategy: It is recommended that you use Stu to flank opponents and create chaos in the enemy ranks. While enemies are focused on Stu, Bonnie can safely unleash her attacks from a distance. When needed, Stu can create a Speed Zone near Bonnie to help her reposition or escape dangerous situations.

3) Max - Support

Max is the best Support character to use with Bonnie in Brawl Stars (Image via Supercell)

Max is an excellent Support character for Bonnie in the game. She has a large health bank and engages in long-range attacks using her projectile blaster. Her Super all temporarily boosts the movement speed of nearby allies.

Max's speed boost synergizes perfectly with Bonnie's need for positioning. While Bonnie delivers heavy damage, Max ensures she remains mobile and can evade threats effectively.

Strategy: We recommend you position Max behind Bonnie during engagements so she can boost Bonnie’s speed when needed. This allows Bonnie to escape or chase targets efficiently. Use Max’s projectiles to chip away at enemy health while keeping an eye on Bonnie’s positioning.

4) Belle - Marksman

Belle is a great Marksman to use alongside Bonnie in Brawl Stars (Image via Supercell)

Belle is another great Marksman to use with Bonnie in Brawl Stars. She has a decent health pool and engages in very long-range damage using her Electro-Bolt gun. Her Super fires a spotting shot that marks any opponents it hits.

Belle’s ability to mark enemies pairs well with Bonnie’s burst potential. Together, they can quickly eliminate priority targets before they can be a threat, creating opportunities for aggressive plays.

Strategy: It is recommended that you coordinate attacks by having Belle mark high-value targets while Bonnie engages them directly. Use Belle's bouncy shots strategically around obstacles to maximize damage output while keeping enemies at bay as Bonnie moves in for the kill.

5) Pam - Support

Pam is another great Support character to use with Bonnie in Brawl Stars (Image via Supercell)

Pam is one of the best Support characters in the game. She makes for a perfect fit alongside Bonnie in Brawl Stars as she has a huge health bank and deals long-range damage using her Scrap Metal gun. Her Support deploys a healing turret that fixes up teammates in its area of effect.

Pam’s healing abilities allow her to sustain Bonnie in fights, enabling aggressive strategies without the fear of being eliminated quickly. Their combined firepower creates a formidable frontline presence.

Strategy: We recommend you place Pam’s Healing Station strategically during battles so that she and Bonnie can benefit from its healing effects. Pam should focus on providing cover fire while healing Bonnie as she engages enemies up close, ensuring both stay alive longer in skirmishes.

