Brawl Stars disables Boss Fight in-game: Reasons explained

Supercell recently announced through X that the Brawl Stars Boss Fight Game mode has been temporarily disabled. In it, players team up with two other brawlers and attempt to take down a Boss Robot. The Boss has various stats and abilities, making for a difficult battle. Boss Fight was shortly accessible through the special events tab and has been removed for now.

This article explains why Brawl Stars has temporarily removed Boss Fight from the game.

Why was Boss Fight removed from Brawl Stars?

Brawl Stars developers announced that the Boss Fight has been removed due to in-game crashes. Players were often disturbed by the error message: "Server error: 43," which also occurs when the game is under maintenance. The event had returned for the weekend along with the Brawl Stars Melodie Challenge.

The developers said this in the recent X post addressing the crashes:

"We've disabled Boss Fight for the time being because of the crashes!"

Since the post explicitly states that the game mode is removed for the "time being," players can expect it to return in a few hours. The game will likely take a short maintenance break to return the feature.

More on Boss Fight Mode in Brawl Stars

In Brawl Stars, the Boss Mode is a temporary game mode that usually runs for a couple of days. In the event battles, three players team up and fight a giant boss robot. The battles are initially easy, but get tougher as the wins stack up.

The boss fights the entire team at once, and the defeated teammates respawn in 20 seconds. However, the boss wins if the entire team is defeated at once and the round is lost.

To make things interesting, the boss has various attacking abilities: Anger, Melee attack, Rocket attack, Charge, Lobbed rocket, and Robot Minions. As the difficulty of the challenge increases, the Boss Starts using more skills and gets more health.

