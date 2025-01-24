Brawl Stars Melodie Challenge: Rules and best Brawlers explained

The Brawl Stars Melodie Challenge kicks off on January 24, 2025, and runs until January 29, 2025. In this event, players can either unlock Melodie or earn 500 credits to unlock other Brawlers via Starr Road. Similar to the Gruesome Gus Challenge, this one spans four stages, with players needing to win three matches at each level to advance.

This article dives into the details of the Brawl Stars Melodie Challenge.

Rules and rewards of Brawl Stars Melodie Challenge

The Melodie Challenge begins with the Gem Grab mode on the Hard Rock Mine map. After securing three victories to move forward, players will then compete in the Brawl Ball mode on the Backyard Bowl map in Stage 2.

Stage 3 tasks players with achieving three wins in the Heist mode on the Safe Zone map. Finally, Stage 4 features the Knockout mode, where players must eliminate all opponent Brawlers on the Out in the Open map.

To complete the Brawl Stars Melodie Challenge, players must secure 12 wins without losing more than four matches. For every victory, they will receive a random Starr Drop as a reward.

Additionally, completing the challenge unlocks Melodie, a Mythic rarity Brawler. If a player already has Melodie in their collection, they will instead receive 500 credits, which can be used to unlock another Brawler from Starr Road.

Best Brawlers for Brawl Stars Melodie Challenge

Edgar is one of the best Brawlers for Melodie Challenge (Image via Supercell)

The Brawl Stars Melodie Challenge requires players to carefully select the best character for each stage.

In the first stage, Edgar, Gale, Nita, Colt, and Leon shine as top picks. Edgar and Leon’s stealth abilities allow players to sneak up on and neutralize the enemy gem carrier, while Gale and Colt excel at applying pressure and pushing opponents away from the gems. Nita’s bear is great for controlling the battlefield and disrupting enemy strategies.

For the second stage, which focuses on scoring two goals, Frank, El Primo, Buzz Lightyear, Mortis, and Surge are ideal choices. Frank and El Primo’s high health makes them effective at approaching the goalpost, while Buzz Lightyear and Surge excel at stealing the ball from opponents. Mortis’ speed allows players to quickly score goals when the enemy team is out of position.

In the third stage on the Safe Zone map, Chuck, Colette, Colt, 8-Bit, and Darryl are the best options. Chuck and Colette deal massive damage to the enemy’s Heist Safe with their Supers, while Colt and 8-Bit can eliminate opponents before they reach their target. Darryl’s mobility allows him to constantly pressure the enemy’s Heist Safe.

Finally, the fourth stage benefits from using Angelo, Gene, Nani, Kit, and Byron. Angelo’s ability to walk on water helps him evade enemy attacks, while Gene, Nani, and Kit excel at defeating weakened opponents. Byron serves as a versatile support, healing allies or chipping away at enemy health.

