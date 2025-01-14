Meeple in Brawl Stars is the latest Epic character, belonging to the Controller class of Brawlers. It has a decent health pool and engages in long-range damage using its projectile attack. Its Super allows it to generate a two-tile radius within which allies gain the ability to shoot enemies through obstacles. However, to truly maximize Meeple's potential, it is recommended to pair it with the right Brawlers.

In this article, we will explore the best brawlers to pair with Meeple, each selected for their unique strengths and synergies across different classes.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's views. The entries are arranged in no particular order.

The best Brawlers to use with Meeple in Brawl Stars

1) Larry & Lawrie - Artillery

Larry & Lawrie are one of the best Brawlers to use with Meeple in Brawl Stars (Image via Supercell)

Larry & Lawrie are excellent Brawlers to team up with Meeple in Brawl Stars. You play as Larry in the game and have a decent health pool, along with a powerful long-range attack. Activating your Super spawns Lawrie who provides an added set of hands, helping you tackle enemies more easily.

Larry & Lawrie's crowd-control complements Meeple's gameplay by allowing it to manage enemy movements effectively. While Meeple can slow down opponents, Larry can deal significant damage from a distance, and Lawrie can act as a frontline protector.

Strategy: We recommend you utilize Meeple to create zones of control, forcing enemies into areas where Larry can unleash his explosive attacks. Coordinate Lawrie's positioning to block incoming damage for Larry, maximizing survivability while dealing damage.

2) 8-Bit - Damage Dealer

8-Bit is one of the best Damage Dealers to use with Meeple in Brawl Stars (Image via Supercell)

8-Bit is a solid Brawler to pair with Meeple in the game. It features a massive health bank and deals very long-range burst damage using its laser gun. Its Super deploys a turret that increases the damage output of nearby allies.

8-Bit's ability to boost damage makes it an excellent partner for Meeple. While Meeple controls areas and slows enemies, 8-Bit can capitalize on those opportunities to deal massive damage, especially in tight engagements.

Strategy: It is recommended that you position 8-Bit near Meeple so it can benefit from the damage boost when enemies are trapped or slowed. Use Meeple's abilities to funnel opponents into kill zones where 8-Bit can unleash its full potential.

3) Kit - Support

Kit is one of the best Support characters for Meeple in Brawl Stars (Image via Supercell)

Kit is an excellent Support class character to pair with Meeple in Brawl Stars. He has a decent health pool and deals close-range damage using his claws. He can also latch on to the back of an ally and deal damage using his yarn ball. His Super allows him to jump on the back of other Brawlers, damaging enemies, and healing allies.

Kit’s healing capabilities allow him to sustain Meeple during fights, enabling him to remain active longer on the battlefield. This synergy is vital in prolonged engagements where health management is crucial.

Strategy: We recommend you utilize Kit’s healing abilities strategically by positioning him close to Meeple during skirmishes. When Meeple engages enemies, Kit can heal him while also dealing damage, ensuring they both stay in the fight longer.

4) Tick - Artillery

Tick is a great Artillery class Brawler for Meeple in Brawl Stars (Image via Supercell)

Tick is an excellent Damage Dealer class Brawler that makes for a great companion to Meeple in Brawl Stars. He has a decent health pool and deals projectile damage by throwing a cluster of mines. His Super detaches his head, which is then thrown towards the enemy, exploding on contact.

Tick’s ability to control space with sticky bombs pairs well with Meeple’s crowd-control tactics. Together, they can create formidable barriers that hinder enemy movement and inflict heavy damage.

Strategy: It is recommended that you use Tick’s bombs to zone off areas where enemies might try to escape from Meeple’s control. Place bombs strategically around objectives or choke points while using Meeple to slow down any approaching threats.

5) R-T - Damage Dealer

R-T is another great Damage Dealer to use with Meeple in Brawl Stars (Image via Supercell)

R-T is another great Damage Dealer to use with Meeple in Brawl Stars. He has a large health pool and deals very long-range damage using his siren projectile shots. His Super allows him to detach his legs from his body. His separated parts act as independent weapons, dealing a decent amount of damage.

R-T's aggressive playstyle complements Meeple’s strategic zoning capabilities. While Meeple slows down opponents, R-T can close in quickly and eliminate them before they can escape or regroup.

Strategy: We recommend you coordinate R-T’s charges with Meeple’s slow effects. Use Meeple to trap enemies in vulnerable positions, allowing R-T to capitalize on their compromised state and deal devastating blows effectively.

