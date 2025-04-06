In Girls’ Frontline 2 Exilium, Mechty is an upcoming Elite rarity doll with an attack range of eight tiles. Commanders will be able to pull her at a boosted drop on her banner, which will be available from April 10 to April 30, 2025. She is a Support class character able to deal corrosion and physical damage to enemies with her skills. The doll can weaken enemies by applying several debuffs and increasing corrosion damage to her team.

That said, here are the best weapons, attachments, Fixed Keys, and teams for the best Mechty build in Girls’ Frontline 2 Exilium.

Note: This article reflects the writer's opinion.

Best weapons for the Mechty build in Girls’ Frontline 2 Exilium

Daydream Weapon (Image via Sunborn)

Here are the recommended Girls’ Frontline 2 Exilium weapons for the best Mechty build:

Day Dream (SSR): It is her Signature Weapon, which increases the damage she deals to the URNC units by 2.5%. If the enemy possesses corrosion-type debuffs, the damage increases by an additional 2.5%.

Trait: She ignores 20% of the enemy’s defense while using her basic attacks.

She ignores 20% of the enemy’s defense while using her basic attacks. Manifold Dreamscape (Effect): Her corrosion damage increases by 15% after she performs a basic attack. Additionally, her teammate’s corrosion damage is increased by 10%.

Skylla (SSR)

Trait: If the doll exploits the enemy’s phase weakness, she ignores 10% of the enemy’s defense. If the phase weakness is corrosion, she ignores an additional 10% defense.

If the doll exploits the enemy’s phase weakness, she ignores 10% of the enemy’s defense. If the phase weakness is corrosion, she ignores an additional 10% defense. Crocodile Tears (Effect): It increases AoE damage dealt by 15%. Additionally, her damage increases by 2% (up to a maximum of 10%) every time she deals corrosion damage.\

Guerno (SSR)

Trait: If she has full HP at the start of the action, he gains one random buff for one turn.

If she has full HP at the start of the action, he gains one random buff for one turn. Cooperative Warfare (Effect): It increases her healing and damage dealt by 5% (up to a maximum of 15%) for every ally within five tiles of her range. If there are more than two allies, she gains two tiles of Additional Movement after using an active attack.

Recommended f2p weapons

Golden Melody (SSR)

Trait: If she has full HP at the end of her action, she gains a buff for one turn.

If she has full HP at the end of her action, she gains a buff for one turn. Charging (effect): It increases the doll's damage dealt by 10%. When she gains buff, the damage dealt of her next support attack increases by 10% (can stack up to two times).

Planeta (SSR)

Trait: If she has full HP at the start of the action, she gains a random attack buff for one turn.

If she has full HP at the start of the action, she gains a random attack buff for one turn. Path Patrol (Effect): When she makes a kill or her Extra Action ends, her active skills’ damage dealt increases by 4% (can stack up to five times). Upon reaching five stacks, she gains two tiles of Additional Movement after using an active attack.

In addition to the above options, Commanders can use any SR weapons.

Also read: Best GFL2 Exilium Stamina guide

Best attachments for Mechty build in Girls’ Frontline 2 Exilium

Corrosion Boost attachment (Image via Sunborn)

Below are the best Girls’ Frontline 2 Exilium attachments for Mechty build:

Corrosion Boost

Phase Strike

Below are the recommended sub-stats for the above-listed weapons:

Attack%

Attack

Crit%

Critical damage%

Also read: How to level up fast

Best Fixed Keys for Mechty in Girls’ Frontline 2 Exilium

Fixed Keys for the latest Support class character (Image via Sunborn)

Below are the recommended Fixed Keys for the best Mechty build in Girls’ Frontline 2 Exilium:

Rest Thee Well: If she exploits a phase weakness, she applies Toxic Inundation to the enemy after her attack ends.

If she exploits a phase weakness, she applies Toxic Inundation to the enemy after her attack ends. Quickly, So We Can Sleep: She generates Toxic Mist within two tiles around the nearest enemy for two turns while using her active skill, Dreamquake.

She generates Toxic Mist within two tiles around the nearest enemy for two turns while using her active skill, Dreamquake. Horror Movie Night: While using her active skill, Dreamquake, she applies Acid Corrosion II for two turns on the large enemies before her attack ends.

While using her active skill, Dreamquake, she applies Acid Corrosion II for two turns on the large enemies before her attack ends. Loser’s Spirit: She cleanses two buffs from the enemy before her attack ends while using her basic attack, Bedtime Warmup.

Commanders can use the Rest Thee Well and Quickly, So We Can Sleep keys at all times. They can use Horror Movie Night as an alternative if they are pairing her with Klukai at V2 or below. Loser’s Spirit becomes useful when Commanders want to dispel buffs from enemies.

Also read: Best Klukai build in Girls' Frontline 2 Exilium

Best teams for Mechty build in Girls’ Frontline 2 Exilium

Below are the best teammates for her in Girls’ Frontline 2 Exilium:

Petriya (must always use pair Mechty with this doll as she can significantly boost her abilities)

Klukai

Interested Commanders can also get an overview of Mechty’s skills, stats, and more.

