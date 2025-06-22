7 best units in Goddess of Victory Nikke

Goddess of Victory Nikke, a gacha game from Shift Up, offers a massive roster of over 100 units. They range from the lowest R (Rare) to Super Super Rare (SSR) rarity. Undoubtedly, the highest rarity units are the best-performing ones. However, some perform well in specific content or game modes. This article caters to those who want to clear the late-game story content smoothly.

Players must upgrade these Nikkes to the maximum level possible and equip them with robust Gears to make them outstanding.

Note: The units mentioned below are not listed in any order.

Some of the best units in Goddess of Victory Nikke to use and build

1) Liter

Liter (Image via Shift UP)

Liter is a Burst I SSR rarity Goddess of Victory Nikke unit. She is a Support class character of the Iron element. The Nikke can decrease the cooldown of allies’ Burst skills with her Liter Boost skill. The reduction time depends on the number of times she enters the Full Burst mode during battles.

Liter Boost also increases allies’ maximum ammunition capacity if she uses her Burst skill once during the battle. Upon being used twice, the skill buffs allies’ critical damage. If the number of uses reaches three times, Liter Boost buffs all allies’ attack stat.

She can also recover the Cover’s HP of two allies with the lowest Cover HP. Her Burst skill, Double Boost, boosts all allies’ attacks.

2) Little Mermaid (Siren)

Little Mermaid (Siren) (Image via Shift UP)

Little Mermaid (Siren) is an SSR rarity character who can enter the Burst I stage in Goddess of Victory Nikke. She is a Wind element unit from the Supporter class. Her Bubble Order skill can reduce the Burst skill cooldown of all allies when the Full Burst ends and boost all allies’ damage when entering the Full Burst mode. The skill also fills a certain percentage of all allies’ Burst Gauge. This effect activates when allies cumulatively consume 400 bullets.

Little Mermaid (Siren)’s Bubble Wave increases the enemies’ damage when they appear by applying the Bubble effect. It further increases the enemies’ damage taken and stuns them (if they are in Bubble status) after landing 50 basic attacks.

Bubble Wave also deals damage to random enemies every second when the Full Burst mode is active. If the number of bullets consumed reaches 500, the skill deals damage to random enemy units by applying Bubble Barrage.

Her Burst skill, Siren’s Song, buffs her attack in Goddess of Victory Nikke. It also buffs the damage of all allies and makes them reload additional magazines.

3) Rapi: Red Hood

Rapi: Red Hood (Image via Shift UP)

Rapi: Red Hood is a Burst III character of SSR rarity from the Attacker class. She can buff allies, decrease the Burst cooldown reduction, and deal extra elemental damage to two elements: Electric and Wind. The Nikke acts as a Burst I character if there are no such units in the players' team. Otherwise, she acts as a Burst III unit.

Rapi: Red Hood gains Combat Assist effect with her Skill 1, Battlefield Assessment, as a Burst I unit. Combat Assist buffs allies’ attack damage and decreases the cooldown of Burst Skill. As a Burst III unit, Battlefield Assessment boosts her attack and increases damage to interruption Parts.

Her Power of Inheritance Burst skill decreases the cooldown of her Burst skill as a Burst I character. Additionally, it increases her explosion radius and buffs the attacks of all allies. As a Burst III character, Rapi: Red Hood’s Power of Inheritance deals additional damage to the enemy near her firearm’s crosshair. It also increases her Explosion Radius and Projectile attachment damage.

4) Asuka Shikinami Langley

Ashuka Shinikami Langley (Image via Shift UP)

Asuka Shikinami Langley is another Burst III unit in Goddess of Victory Nikke. She is a Fire element unit of SSR rarity from the Attacker class. Asuka can destroy shields by dealing continuous damage to them and buffing her attack while recovering health with her Competitiveness skill. Her Assault Tactics can deal bonus damage to any element, regardless of its weakness or strength.

She is advantageous for Goddess of Victory Nikke players going for a Fire team as she can buff all Fire element allies’ damage while attacking the Core with Assault Tactics.

Her Burst skill, Piercing Bullets, grants her Pierce effect, increases her damage, recovers HP based on her damage, and buffs her hit rate. She is one of the best damage-dealers who doesn't rely much on allies for destroying Raptures.

5) Crown

Crown (Image via Shift UP)

Crown is a Burst II character of SSR rarity from the defender class and the Iron element. This Goddess of Victory Nikke unit helps allies after they cast their Burst Skill by boosting their attack and reloading speed with her One for All skill. The allies yet to cast their Burst Skill get a defense boost and a reloading speed buff with this skill.

Her Royal Attire skill grants a lot of effects for her, such as the Relax effect, which buffs her HP Potency. After the Relax reaches 20 stacks, it makes her Invulnerable for five seconds, Taunts all enemies, and recovers her HP. The skill also affects allies by upping their attack damage.

Crown's Burst Skill, Last Kingdom, creates a shield for all allies and buffs their attack damage for 15 seconds.

6) Helm (Treasure)

Helm (Treasure) (Image via Shift UP)

Helm (Treasure) is another damage dealer Burst III character in Goddess of Victory Nikke. Players can use this Water element Nikk in whichever team they desire. She can fulfill the role of a damage-dealer, Sub-DPS, or even a defensive healer. One can invest resources in her and upgrade to the maximum if they want a damage dealer for the Water team.

When the last bullet hits the target, her Frontline Command skill buffs the critical rate of all allies. If she attacks with Full Charge, it recovers allies’ health and fills a certain percentage of Burst Gauge.

This Goddess of Victory Nikke unit buffs allies’ damage to Interruption Parts with her Fire Away skill. It increases teammates’ damage if Helm (Treasure) uses Fire Away while in Full Burst mode. The skill deals additional damage to the enemy when she uses this skill with Full Charge.

Heml's Burst skill, Aegis Cannon, focuses all its damage on the enemy with the highest attack stat. It also recovers HP for all allies and increases her Charge Damage Amplifier for ten rounds.

7) Naga

Naga (Image via Shift UP)

Naga is one of the best Burst II characters in Goddess of Victory Nikke. She is of SSR rarity and deals Electric element damage to the enemies.

She can boost allies’ damage when they attack the enemy’s Core with Guardian of Friendship and Support of Friendship skills. The Guardian of Friendship skill also recovers all allies’ Cover’s HP. On the other hand, Support of Friendship will help the team by recovering the HP of two teammates with the lowest HP.

Naga's Burst Skill, As Long As We’re Friends, grants her Pierce and increases all allies’ attacks. Additionally, she increases all allies’ attacks when an ally applies a shield to the team.

