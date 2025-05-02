Best Vector build in Girls' Frontline 2 Exilium

Vector is the latest Elite rarity character to debut in the Girls' Frontline 2 Exilium Escape from Cyborg update. She is a Support class character of the Fire element. Commanders using Fire-type teams are advised to include her in their party. This doll provides support to the team by applying various Burn-type debuffs to enemies. These can conveniently increase the amount of damage from Fire-type DPS.
In addition to debuffs, she can buff Burn damage and increase the team members' critical damage. That said, this article provides the best Vector build for anyone wanting to use her in their teams.
Best attachments for Vector build in Girls' Frontline 2 Exilium
Here are the recommended Girls' Frontline 2 Exilium attachments for her:
- Fire Boost
- Phase Strike
Below are the best stats for the above-listed attachments:
- Attack%
- Attack
- Critical hit rate%
- Critical damage%
Best weapons for Vector build in Girls' Frontline 2 Exilium
Here are the recommended Girls' Frontline 2 Exilium weapons for her:
Banshee’s Whisper (SSR): It's her Signature Weapon that boosts the damage she deals to URNC units by 2.5%. If the enemy has any Burn-type debuff, the damage dealt increases by an additional 2.5%.
- Trait: The weapon grants one random buff for one turn if she has full HP at the start of the turn.
- Effect: If the enemy has any Burn-type debuffs before allies' attacks, the damage dealt increases by 10%/12%/14%/16%/18%/20%. This damage-dealt buff increases by an additional 10%/12%/14%/16%/18%/20% if the attacks deal Burn damage. If the enemy has Overhead Combustion, the damage dealt by targeted Support Attacks increases by 5%.
Classified Manuscript (SSR)
- Trait: If she has moved five or more tiles, she gains Movement Up II for one turn at the start of her next turn.
- Effect: She ignores 5%/6%/7%/8%/9%/10% (up to a maximum of 25%/30%/35%/40%/45%/50% of the enemy’s defense for every tile she moves. If she moves more than 5/5/4/4/4/3 tiles, she cleanses 1/1/2/2/2/3 random buffs from the enemy before attacking.
Svarog (SSR)
- Trait: She ignores 5% (up to a maximum of 20%) of the enemy’s defense for every debuff on the target while dealing damage.
- Effect: The targeted damage City Warden deals increases by 15%/18%/21%/24%/27%/30%. The critical rate of an ally’s active attack increases by 10% (up to a maximum of 30%) after they launch a Support Attack.
Ksvec .45 ACP (SR)
- Trait: She gains one random buff for one turn if she has full HP at the start of the action.
- Effect: It increases the damage she deals to enemies with debuffs by 5%/6%/7%/8%/9%/10%. If the debuff is a Burn-type, she deals an additional 5%/6%/7%/8%/9%/10% damage.
Best Fixed Keys for Vector build in Girls' Frontline 2 Exilium
Below are the best Fixed Keys for Vector build in Girls' Frontline 2 Exilium:
- Splattering Pessimism: She gains three Confectance Index points at the battle’s start.
- Negative Motivation: When the enemy within her range gains Overburn debuff, she launches Emergency Support that deals Burn damage equal to 60% of her attack and one point of stability damage (can trigger only once per turn).
The above-listed Fixed Keys are best for general use. Commanders can use them while using her as a Support for their Fire teams. Her Fixed Key, Hospice Care, is best while dealing with mobs.
Lastly, Commanders can use Dispassionate Support for cleansing buffs from enemies and Proliferating Despair while challenging boss stages.
Best teams for Vector in Girls' Frontline 2 Exilium
Commanders can use the following Girls' Frontline 2 Exilium characters while building a team with Vector:
- Qiongjiu with V3 upgrade
- Sharkry with Mod Key
- Ksenia (for healing)
Vector’s stats in Girls' Frontline 2 Exilium
Below are her stats in Girls' Frontline 2 Exilium at max level:
- Attack: 931
- Defense: 669
- Health: 2138
- Critical Hit: 20%
- Stability Index: 10
- Attack Boost: 5%
- Health Boost: 5%
- Critical Damage: 120%
- Action Points: 6
- Weaknesses: Medium Ammo and Hydro element
That concludes our Vector build guide in Girls' Frontline 2 Exilium.