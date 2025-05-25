Best Yoohee build in Girls’ Frontline 2 Exilium

Yoohee is the latest Support class character in Girls’ Frontline 2 Exilium. She uses weapons from the Assault Rifle category. Players can use her in a Physical team, availing her buffs that increase critical damage, stability damage, and attack. She can also heal allies, reduce enemies’ defense, and decrease damage taken by allies from single-target attacks.

This article provides the recommended attachments, weapons, Fixed Keys, teams, and stats for the latest 6-star character.

Best attachments for Yoohee build in Girls' Frontline 2 Exilium

Ballistic Boost attachment (Image via Sunborn)

This is the recommended Girl’s Frontline 2 Exilium attachment for a Yohee build:

Ballistic Boost: It increases her Physical damage by 20%.

Here are the best stats for the above-given attachment:

Attack%

Attack

Critical rate%

Critical damage%

Best weapons for Yoohee build in Girls' Frontline 2 Exilium

Sparkling Centerstage weapon (Image via Sunborn)

Here are the recommended Girls’ Frontline 2 Exilium weapons for Yoohee:

Sparkling Centerstage (SSR): This is her Signature Weapon, which increases the character’s damage dealt by 2.5% when she attacks enemies with defense debuffs. She also deals 2.5% more damage to Sycca Technologies units.

Trait: It grants one random buff for one turn if she has full HP at the action’s start.

It grants one random buff for one turn if she has full HP at the action’s start. Effect: When her teammates deal Physical damage with active attacks, they ignore 10% of the target’s defense. Her Physical attacks ignore 4% of the enemy’s defense for each buff she has applied to the allies (excluding self) up to a maximum of 20%/24%/28%/32%/36%/40%.

Planeta (SSR)

Trait: It grants one random buff to her for one turn if she has full HP when her action starts .

It grants one random buff to her for one turn if she has full HP when her action starts Effect: If she kills or after her Extra Action ends, her active skills’ damage dealt increases by 4%/5%/5%/5%/5%/5% 1/1/2/2/2/3 times (can stack up to 5/5/6/7/8/8 times). After the stacks reach 5/5/6/7/8/8, she gains 2/3/3/3/3/4 tiles of Additional Movement after attacking actively.

Golden Melody (SSR)

Trait: It grants one random buff to her for one turn if she has full HP when her action starts.

It grants one random buff to her for one turn if she has full HP when her action starts. Effect: Her damage dealt increases by 10%/10%/15%/20%/20%/20%. Her damage dealt by Support attacks after she gains buff increases by 10%/15%/15%/15%/20%/20% and gains 1/1/1/1/1/2 stacks (up to a maximum of 2/2/3/3/4/4 times).

It is advised to use her Signature Weapon, Sparkling Centerstage. The other two options are equally viable if you don’t have the Signature Weapon.

However, if you don’t have any SSRs, you can use the K2 weapon of SR rarity. K2’s Trait also grants one random buff like the above-given SSRs. Its effect buffs her active Physical attacks’ damage by 10%/12%/14%/16%/18%/20%.

Best Fixed Keys for Yoohee build in Girls' Frontline 2 Exilium

Fixed Keys details (Image via Sunborn)

Here are the recommended Fixed Keys for her in Girls’ Frontline 2 Exilium:

Effort and Returns: Her critical damage increases when her active skill Improv consumes an extra Confectance Index.

Her critical damage increases when her active skill Improv consumes an extra Confectance Index. Tempo Resonance: She cleanses a random buff from the enemy when using her active skill Improv. The cleansing occurs before the attack resolves.

She cleanses a random buff from the enemy when using her active skill Improv. The cleansing occurs before the attack resolves. Exquisite Choreography: Her attack increases when Never Give Up is active.

The best Fixed Key for Yoohee is Tempo Resonance. It will help her against bosses who can apply buffs to themselves.

Best teammates for Yoohee in Girls' Frontline 2 Exilium

Ullrid is one of the best teammates for her (Image via Sunborn)

Commanders can pair Yoohee with the following Girls' Frontline 2 Exilium characters:

Ullrid

Daiyan

Papasha

Vepley

Litrara

Groza

Yoohee’s stats in Girls' Frontline 2 Exilium

Here are her stats at the max level in Girls’ Frontline 2 Exilium:

Attack: 943

Defense: 688

Health: 2176

Critical Hit: 20%

Stability Index: 10

Attack Boost: 5%

Defense Boost: 0%

Health Boost: 5%

Critical Damage: 120%

Action Points: 6

Weaknesses: Shotgun Ammo and Freeze element

That concludes our guide for Yoohee build in Girls' Frontline 2 Exilium.

