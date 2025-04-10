Black Beacon tier list: Best characters, ranked (April 2025)

This Black Beacon tier list will help you figure out the best characters to use in this latest title from Mingzhou. It features a total of 16 characters as of the global launch: six are of 5-star and 10 of 4-star rarities. You can choose three among them to form your team to clear various game modes. Using the best-performing characters can help with smooth .

Ad

This article ranks all 16 characters into different tiers based on their performance in the current meta. Use this tier list as a reference to build a robust team with your roster.

Choose the best characters for your team with the below-listed Black Beacon tier list (April 2025)

There are 16 characters in Black Beacon as of the global lanch (Image via Mingzhou)

This Black Beacon tier list divides the characters into SS, S, A, and B tiers. Players can find overpowered units in the SS-tier and underwhelming units in the B-tier.

Ad

Trending

The characters in Black Beacon are divided into two rarities: 5-star (highest) and 4-star (lowest). Each character uses one of the five elements: Light, Water, Fire, Thunder, and Dark. Every element applies a unique effect on enemies after the anomaly meter becomes full. Here are the details:

Light: Applies Light anomalies to the enemies. When the anomaly reaches the maximum, the enemy takes additional damage and enters a Glare state. When the Glare state ends, the enemy takes massive Light element damage.

Applies Light anomalies to the enemies. When the anomaly reaches the maximum, the enemy takes additional damage and enters a Glare state. When the Glare state ends, the enemy takes massive Light element damage. Water: Applies Water anomalies to the enemies. When the anomaly reaches the maximum, the enemy receives additional damage and enters a Stasis state. The Statis state freezes the enemy briefly.

Applies Water anomalies to the enemies. When the anomaly reaches the maximum, the enemy receives additional damage and enters a Stasis state. The Statis state freezes the enemy briefly. Fire: Applies Fire anomalies to the enemies. When the anomaly reaches the maximum, the enemy takes additional damage and enters a Burn state. The enemy takes fixed damage over time in the Burn state.

Applies Fire anomalies to the enemies. When the anomaly reaches the maximum, the enemy takes additional damage and enters a Burn state. The enemy takes fixed damage over time in the Burn state. Thunder: Applies Thunder anomalies to the enemies. When the anomaly reaches the maximum, the enemy takes additional damage and enters a Thunderclap state. The enemy in the Thunderclap state suffers extra thunder strikes whenever hit.

Applies Thunder anomalies to the enemies. When the anomaly reaches the maximum, the enemy takes additional damage and enters a Thunderclap state. The enemy in the Thunderclap state suffers extra thunder strikes whenever hit. Dark: Applies Dark anomalies to the enemies. When the anomaly reaches the maximum, the enemy receives additional damage and enters a Dark Corrosion state. At the end of the Dark Corrosion state, the enemy takes damage based on the total damage received in the Dark Corrosion state.

Ad

The characters also belong to one of the three classes: Destruction, Breaker, and Assist. Destruction class characters are DPS units with high damage output. Breaker class characters are sub-DPS characters who can support DPS characters to deal high damage. Assist-class characters help with the team’s survivability.

Here's the complete Black Beacon tier list for April 2025.

SS tier

Ereshan in Black Beacon (Image via Mingzhou)

The SS tier of this Black Beacon tier list offers the most powerful characters in the current meta. Players can spend their gacha currency to obtain these characters. These characters will make one’s in-game journey smooth and progression swift.

Ad

Here is the list of SS-tier characters:

1) Ereshan

Element: Dark

Dark Class: Breaker

Breaker Rarity: 5-star

2) Nanna

Element: Dark

Dark Class: Breaker

Breaker Rarity: 5-star

3) Viola

Element: Thunder

Thunder Class: Breaker

Breaker Rarity: 5-star

4) Zero

Element: Light

Light Class: Assist

Assist Rarity: 4-star

Also read: Will Black Beacon release on PC?

S tier

Asti in Black Beacon (Image via Mingzhou)

The S tier in this Black Beacon tier list includes the second-best characters. These characters are less robust than SS-tier ones; however, they can help one clear the stages smoothly. Players are advised to invest their resources in these characters to make them more robust.

Ad

Here is the list of S-tier characters:

1) Asti

Element: Water

Water Class: Assist

Assist Rarity: 4-star

2) Florence

Element: Fire

Fire Class: Destruction

Destruction Rarity: 5-star

3) Li Chi

Element: Thunder

Thunder Class: Destruction

Destruction Rarity: 5-star

4) Logos

Element: Light

Light Class: Breaker

Breaker Rarity: 5-star

5) Ming

Element: Fire

Fire Class: Destruction

Destruction Rarity: 4-star

A tier

Enki in Black Beacon (Image via Mingzhou)

The A tier of this Black Beacon tier list includes characters who work in specific situations or teams. Players can stop investing in them after clearing early-game content. They can instead opt to obtain characters in the SS and S tiers.

Ad

Here is the list of A-tier characters:

1) Azi

Element: Thunder

Thunder Class: Assist

Assist Rarity: 4-star

2) Enki

Element: Water

Water Class: Breaker

Breaker Rarity: 4-star

3) Hephae

Element: Fire

Fire Class: Assist

Assist Rarity: 4-star

4) Ninsar

Element: Dark

Dark Class: Assist

Assist Rarity: 4-star

5) Shamash

Element: Light

Light Class: Destruction

Destruction Rarity: 4-star

B-tier

Xin in Black Beacon (Image via Mingzhou)

The B tier of this Black Beacon tier list offers characters who are the weakest in the current meta. Players are advised to use them only if they don’t possess SS, S, and A-tier characters. They must dispose of them sooner and obtain the character ranking higher in this tier list.

Ad

Here is the list of B-tier characters:

1) Xin

Element: Thunder

Thunder Class: Destruction

Destruction Rarity: 4-star

2) Wushi

Element: Dark

Dark Class: Destruction

Destruction Rarity: 4-star

That concludes our Black Beacon tier list for April 2025.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Nidesh Acharya Nidesh is a writer for Sportskeeda. He has a Bachelor's degree in Business Studies from Tribuvan University (TU), Nepal. He enjoys reading books, writing poems and stories in his free time. Know More