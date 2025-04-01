Will Black Beacon release on PC?

By Nidesh Acharya
Modified Apr 01, 2025 21:30 IST
Black Beacon
Find out whether Black Beacon will release on PC (Image via Glohow)

Glohow will release Black Beacon globally for Android and iOS on April 10, 2025. The action-RPG title left an excellent impression with its gorgeous aesthetics, storyline, English voice acting, simple action combat, and gacha rates during the Global Beta Test (GBT) in January 2025. Since then, whether the upcoming action RPG will be available on PC or not has been a hot topic among players.

The developers have provided some information regarding the title’s PC release. While Black Beacon won't have a dedicated PC client, the platform will get access to the game in a roundabout manner.

Black Beacon will be available on PC, but there's a twist

After Black Beacon’s GBT, the developers tweeted a Developer Q&A post (included above) on the X handle on March 7, 2025. In the post, they answered some questions and addressed feedback from the testers. One such question was regarding the title's availability on PC platforms.

The developers said a full PC client won't be available for the title. However, Black Beacon will be released on PC via Google Play Games Beta. Those who want to play it on a PC must create a Google account and install the Google Play Games Beta application from its official website. Then, they can download and install the title to play on their PC.

This gacha video game will be available for Android and iOS devices on April 10, 2025. Players can download the title from their respective app stores and step into an alternate Earth to save humanity.

Black Beacon system requirements for Android and iOS

Minimum system requirements for Global Beta Test (Image via Glohow)
Minimum system requirements for Global Beta Test (Image via Glohow)

The developers have shared Black Beacon’s system requirements on the Google Play Store and the App Store. Additionally, they posted an official notice before GBT, listing the system requirements. Here are the details:

For Android devices

Recommended:

  • OS version: Android 6.0 or later
  • Memory: 6 GB or higher
  • Storage: 8 GB or higher
  • CPU: Qualcomm Snapdragon 865, Kirin 990, MediaTek 1000 or better

Minimum:

  • OS version: Android 6.0 or later
  • Memory: 4 GB
  • Storage: 8 GB or higher
  • CPU: Qualcomm Snapdragon 670, Kirin 960, MediaTek Helio P95

For iOS devices

Recommended:

  • OS version: iOS 12.0 or later
  • Memory: 4 GB or higher
  • Storage: 8 GB or higher
  • Device: iPhone 12 or above

Minimum:

  • Memory: 4 GB
  • Storage: 8 GB or higher
  • Device: iPhone XR

Black Beacon language availability on official launch

The title will be available in five languages for texts and two for voiceovers. Here are the details:

Text languages

  • English
  • Traditional Chinese
  • Thai
  • French
  • German

Voiceovers languages

  • English
  • Chinese

Players can play a new main story chapter, side stories, side quests, and plenty of in-game events to earn rewards on the official launch. They can also pre-register for Black Beacon and earn rewards on the global launch date. Additionally, those who participated in the GBT will get exclusive rewards from the developers.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan
