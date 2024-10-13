Bloodline Heroes of Lithas codes: Working and tested (January 2025)

Bloodline Heroes of Lithas codes offer many bonuses to improve your experience in the game significantly. It is a fun RPG that is based on creating unique hero lineages and combining strategy, heroes, and battles. These codes are from time to time launched by the developer to keep the players interested and provide them with such bonuses as diamonds, gold, and other useful items.

These codes may contain special items that are hard to get in the game — such as XP boosts, hero shards, or extra diamonds — which are important for both beginners and experienced players. This guide offers the list of active and expired codes for January 2025 and offers instructions on how to use them.

Note: All active codes have been tested till January 12, 2025. We'll keep updating the page whenever new codes for Bloodline Heroes of Lithas are available.

All active Bloodline Heroes of Lithas codes

These codes are currently valid and provide various bonuses in the game that can improve the gameplay and the variety of cosmetic items.

BLDSANTA2024: Use the code for Free Rewards

Use the code for Free Rewards bldhalo2024: Use the code for Free Rewards

Use the code for Free Rewards BLD0623: Use the code for Free Rewards

Use the code for Free Rewards BLDME2024 : Redeem this code for Diamonds, Crystal, and a Boost

: Redeem this code for Diamonds, Crystal, and a Boost BLD500K : Redeem this code for Diamonds, Crystal, and a Boost

: Redeem this code for Diamonds, Crystal, and a Boost BLDLUNA : Redeem this code for Diamonds, Crystal, and a Boost

: Redeem this code for Diamonds, Crystal, and a Boost BLDLIBRARY : Redeem this code for 300 Diamonds, 2 Heir Potions, 3 Rings, 2 One Hour Gold Boxes

: Redeem this code for 300 Diamonds, 2 Heir Potions, 3 Rings, 2 One Hour Gold Boxes BLD0311 : Redeem this code for Diamonds, Crystal, and a Boost

: Redeem this code for Diamonds, Crystal, and a Boost BLDVALENTINE : Redeem this code for Diamonds, Crystal, and a Boost

: Redeem this code for Diamonds, Crystal, and a Boost BLDLUNA : Redeem this code for Diamonds, Crystal, and a Boost

: Redeem this code for Diamonds, Crystal, and a Boost BLDZZZLOVEALL : Redeem this code for Diamonds, Crystal, and a Boost

: Redeem this code for Diamonds, Crystal, and a Boost BLDRETURN: 3 Summoning Crystal, 300 Diamonds, 100K Gold

List of expired Bloodline Heroes of Lithas codes

Below is the list of all expired Bloodline Heroes of Lithas codes:

BLDTURKEY

BLD0130

BLDXMAS

BLDMERGE

BLDANNIVERSARY

BLDwomen

BLDBLOSSOM

BLDSAROS

BLD2023

BLDCHRISTMAS

BLDHARVEST

BLDHALLOWEEN

BLDHOL2

BLDMODEL

BLD623

BLDHOL1

BLDGOLD

BLDCOCREATE

How to redeem active Bloodline Heroes of Lithas codes

Using these codes effectively will help you level up quickly. (Image via GOAT Games)

Follow the steps below to claim your rewards:

Open Bloodline Heroes of Lithas and log into your account. On the main screen, locate and tap on the Menu button, usually represented by three horizontal lines. In the menu, click on Settings. Find the Redeem Code option and click on it. A pop-up window will appear. Enter the active codes listed above. Tap Confirm, and your rewards will be added to your account immediately.

If the code is valid, you will get a notification of the items that you will be receiving. If entered codes are invalid or expired, an error message will appear.

Bloodline Heroes of Lithas codes and their importance

Constant usage of codes puts you in a better position and also helps to have the required tools to enhance your hero team. (Image via GOAT Games)

In Bloodline Heroes of Lithas, codes are essential for improving the gameplay since they grant players free resources, which can be diamonds and gold, hero shards, or XP boosts. Diamonds are used to buy exclusive products and to advance various processes, including heroes’ improvement and lineage fusion.

How to fix Bloodline Heroes of Lithas codes troubleshooting

Check that you have written the code properly, with the exact letters and characters. Also, check if the codes are active, as an expired one will not work.

Furthermore, ensure you're connected to a strong network, as there can be instances of the codes being rejected because of a poor connection. In the worst-case scenario, a reboot is all that's needed to fix any issues other than the above-mentioned ones. In case you have not found a solution in the above steps, then you should contact the support team of the game.

Where to find new Bloodline Heroes of Lithas codes

Join the official developer newsletter to receive codes in your mail. (Image via GOAT Games)

Check the game’s Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram pages for code announcements. The game often releases new codes during large patch notes or through banners and notifications within the game. Follow Bloodline Heroes of Lithas subreddits, Discord, or other gaming channels where players exchange and talk about new codes.

FAQs on Bloodline Heroes of Lithas codes

What are the latest codes in Bloodline Heroes of Lithas?

The latest active Bloodline Heroes of Lithas codes are BLD500K and BLDRETURN.

When are the new codes released in Bloodline Heroes of Lithas?

New codes are typically released during special events or updates; players should stay tuned to official announcements for timely information.

