Blue Marvel, a beacon of power and forged antimatter, has joined the fight to save Nexus Earth in Marvel Strike Force. Not only will he be a powerful addition to your roster, but he will also bring in Level 4 and 5 Purple Iso-8. According to the character's description on the official website, Blue Marvel was originally a brilliant scientist, Adam Brashear, who pushed his limits and ended up being transformed by a reactor accident.Consequently, he received superhuman strength, invulnerability, flight, and the ability to manipulate antimatter itself. Read on to learn more about the character and the new Level of Purple Iso-8.Also read: Odin in Marvel Strike Force: Specialities and how to getEverything you need to know about Blue Marvel in Marvel Strike ForceHow to getThe fresh character's location has been pinpointed, and an urgent mission to extract him and bring him to Nexus Earth has been created. This mission, Target: Blue Marvel, requires warriors with specific capabilities. So, you will need the following traits over 10 mission nodes:MissionTrait RestrictionPurple Iso-8 required1No RestrictionsPurple Iso Level 42ConquerorsPurple Iso Level 43ConquerorsPurple Iso Level 54Non-Mythic CosmicPurple Iso Level 45Non-Mythic CosmicPurple Iso Level 56Non-Mythic CityPurple Iso Level 47Non-Mythic CityPurple Iso Level 58 Non-Mythic GlobalPurple Iso Level 49 Non-Mythic GlobalPurple Iso Level 510No Trait RestrictionsPurple Iso Level 5Purple Iso-8 next levelsBlue Marvel will also entail Level 4 and 5 Purple Iso-8. The next phase in character customization continues the significant power and ability enhancements, providing you the flexibility to adapt a character to a team or game mode role.To reach the next tiers of Purple Iso-8 and upgrade your characters, you will need T3 Level 4 and T3 Level 5 Ions. Here are the powerful bonuses your squad will receive when equipped with Purple Iso-8 at Level 4 and 5:StrikerLevel 4: +10% Max Health, Focus, Armor, ResistanceLevel 5: +30% DamageFortifierLevel 4: + 10% Max Health, Focus, Armor, ResistanceLevel 5: + 10% Max Barrier, + 35% DamageHealerLevel 4: + 10% Max Health, Focus, Armor, ResistanceLevel 5: + 20% Damage, + 10% ArmorSkirmisherLevel 4: + 10% Max Health, Focus, Armor, ResistanceLevel 5: + 40% DamageRaiderLevel 4: + 10% Max Health, Focus, Armor, ResistanceLevel 5: +5% Crit Chance, + 15% Crit Damage, + 20% DamageAlso read: Overpower in Marvel Strike Force: Everything you need to know