Blue Marvel and Purple Iso Level 4 & 5 in Marvel Strike Force: Everything you need to know

By Himanshu Suryawanshi
Published Sep 19, 2025 09:29 GMT
A new character and and next phase of Purple Iso-8 is here! (Image via Scopely))
A new character and and next phase of Purple Iso-8 is here! (Image via Scopely)

Blue Marvel, a beacon of power and forged antimatter, has joined the fight to save Nexus Earth in Marvel Strike Force. Not only will he be a powerful addition to your roster, but he will also bring in Level 4 and 5 Purple Iso-8. According to the character's description on the official website, Blue Marvel was originally a brilliant scientist, Adam Brashear, who pushed his limits and ended up being transformed by a reactor accident.

Consequently, he received superhuman strength, invulnerability, flight, and the ability to manipulate antimatter itself. Read on to learn more about the character and the new Level of Purple Iso-8.

Everything you need to know about Blue Marvel in Marvel Strike Force

How to get

The fresh character's location has been pinpointed, and an urgent mission to extract him and bring him to Nexus Earth has been created. This mission, Target: Blue Marvel, requires warriors with specific capabilities. So, you will need the following traits over 10 mission nodes:

MissionTrait RestrictionPurple Iso-8 required
1No RestrictionsPurple Iso Level 4
2ConquerorsPurple Iso Level 4
3ConquerorsPurple Iso Level 5
4Non-Mythic CosmicPurple Iso Level 4
5Non-Mythic CosmicPurple Iso Level 5
6Non-Mythic CityPurple Iso Level 4
7Non-Mythic CityPurple Iso Level 5
8 Non-Mythic GlobalPurple Iso Level 4
9 Non-Mythic GlobalPurple Iso Level 5
10No Trait RestrictionsPurple Iso Level 5
Purple Iso-8 next levels

Blue Marvel will also entail Level 4 and 5 Purple Iso-8. The next phase in character customization continues the significant power and ability enhancements, providing you the flexibility to adapt a character to a team or game mode role.

To reach the next tiers of Purple Iso-8 and upgrade your characters, you will need T3 Level 4 and T3 Level 5 Ions. Here are the powerful bonuses your squad will receive when equipped with Purple Iso-8 at Level 4 and 5:

Striker

  • Level 4: +10% Max Health, Focus, Armor, Resistance
  • Level 5: +30% Damage

Fortifier

  • Level 4: + 10% Max Health, Focus, Armor, Resistance
  • Level 5: + 10% Max Barrier, + 35% Damage

Healer

  • Level 4: + 10% Max Health, Focus, Armor, Resistance
  • Level 5: + 20% Damage, + 10% Armor

Skirmisher

  • Level 4: + 10% Max Health, Focus, Armor, Resistance
  • Level 5: + 40% Damage

Raider

  • Level 4: + 10% Max Health, Focus, Armor, Resistance
  • Level 5: +5% Crit Chance, + 15% Crit Damage, + 20% Damage

Himanshu Suryawanshi

Himanshu is an Esports & Gaming writer at Sportskeeda, specializing in mobile games. Battle royale games like Free Fire and PUBG form a big part of his coverage, along with Supercell titles such as Clash of Clans and Clash Royale. He has written more than 850 articles in over two years with Sportskeeda, accumulating more than 2 million views.

Himanshu’s forte lies in delving deep into the intricacies of the games he covers and staying tuned to their communities. This enables him to provide accurate and timely information to his readers. He draws inspiration from various industry professionals and particularly admires prominent Clash of Clans content creator Judo Sloth.

Introduced to the gaming world at a young age, Himanshu’s video game journey commenced with God of War. While he enjoys exploring diverse game genres, multiplayer titles hold a special place in his heart due to their competitive and captivating nature.

Aside from gaming, Himanshu’s interests span reading, writing, and films.

