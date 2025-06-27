Brawl Stars Legend of the Underworld freebies: Schedule, how to claim, and more

Supercell recently announced the Brawl Stars Legend of the Underworld freebies to help boost players' in-game progress. As the developer removed the Masteries and replaced them with the new Records System in the latest update, the community's reaction was mixed, with majority wanting the Masteries back. A giveaway event like the Legends of the Underworld is aimed to pleases all fans.
The Brawl Stars Legend of the Underworld freebies include free Starr Drops, Pins, and more. Read on for all the details about the event and how you can claim the rewards.
Brawl Stars Legend of the Underworld freebies: Complete schedule and rewards
The Brawl Stars Legend of the Underworld freebies arrived on June 27, 2025, and will conclude on July 3, 2025. You can get up to six Starr Drops, two Player Icons, and two new Pins from the event.
Here are the available rewards:
- Day one: Two free Random Starr Drops.
- Day two: Player Icon.
- Day three: Two free Random Starr Drops.
- Day four: Player Icon.
- Day five: Two free Random Starr Drops.
- Day six: New Pin.
- Day seven: New Pin.
You can claim the rewards by logging into the game daily for the next six days. Collecting the previous reward will unlock the next one.
Brawl Stars Legend of the Underworld freebies: How to claim the rewards
Claiming the Brawl Stars Legend of the Underworld freebies is a straightforward process. You can easily claim the rewards from the in-game shop.
Check out the step-by-step guide below for a better understanding.
- Step 1: Launch the game.
- Step 2: Click on the Shop icon (upper left-hand side of the screen).
- Step 3: Scroll through the "Offers" section.
- Step 4: Click on the Legends of the Underworld banner.
- Step 5: Click on the rewards to claim them.
There are also some great offers running in the in-game shop. You can get some Chroma skins at up to 50% off as well. Toggle through the "Offers" section to find and avail them.
The latest Brawl Talk on June 21, 2025, announced that the Angels and Demons events and skins will return in July and August. The event will last 12 days. Since the Legend of the Underworld giveaways end in early July, June's Angels and Demons might arrive after the conclusion of this freebies event.