Brawl Stars Season 37 Brawl Pass: Cost, rewards, and more

By Ayush Raturi
Modified Apr 03, 2025 19:50 IST
The Brawl Stars Season 37 Brawl Pass has arrived (Image via Supercell)
The Brawl Stars Season 37 Brawl Pass has arrived (Image via Supercell)

The Brawl Stars Season 37 Brawl Pass has arrived, and it is packed with in-game rewards. The premium versions of this pass unlock season-exclusive skins for Bibi and various other emotes. Players can access the free pass by logging in to the game, while Brawl Pass and Brawl Pass Plus are purchased from the in-game shop or the Supercell Store website.

This article highlights the cost, rewards, and other details of the Brawl Stars Season 37 Brawl Pass.

Brawl Stars Season 37 Brawl Pass: All you need to know

Some perks of the Pass (Image via Supercell)
Some perks of the Pass (Image via Supercell)

Here are the details of the Brawl Stars Season 37 Brawl Pass:

Duration

Brawl Stars Season 37 Brawl Pass arrived on April 3, 2025. It will be available till May 1, 2025. In Brawl Stars, a new season pass is released on the first Thursday of every month.

Cost

There are two premium versions of Season 37 Pass: Brawl Pass and Brawl Pass Plus. Both have different prices and slightly different perks. That said, prices for both variants in USD are given below:

  • The Brawl Pass costs 6.99 USD, granting a skin and some other resources on top of the free pass rewards.
  • The Brawl Pass Plus costs 9.99 USD. It grants all the rewards in Brawl Pass, two more chromas of the season skin, and some extra in-game resources.
Additionally, purchasing the Brawl Pass Plus from the Supercell Store website grants 350 points for the Supercell ID rewards.

Rewards

The rewards of the Brawl Stars Season 37 Brawl Pass are given below:

MilestonesFree tier rewardsBrawl Pass
Brawl Pass Plus
Free500 Power Points1000 Bling1500 Bling
1Starr DropPlayer Pin-
2100 Credits100 Credits-
3Starr Drop100 Bling-
41000 Coin1000 Coin1500 Coin
5Starr DropPlayer Pin-
6100 Credits100 Credits-
7Starr Drop100 Bling-
810 Gems10 Gems10 Gems
9Starr DropClapping Player Pin-
101000 Power Points1000 Power Points
1500 Power Points
11Starr Drop100 Bling-
12100 Credits100 Credits-
13Starr DropPlayer Pin-
141000 Coins1000 Coins-
15Starr Drop100 Bling-
16100 Credits100 Credits-
17Starr DropPlayer Pin-
1810 Gems10 Gems10 Gems
19Starr Drop100 Bling-
201000 Coins1000 Coins-
21Starr DropNew Spray Tag-
22100 Credit100 Credit-
23Starr Drop100 Bling-
241000 Power Points1000 Power Points-
25Starr DropUnlock a free brawler (up to epic) or Progress for the next brawler-
26100 Credits100 Credits-
27Starr Drop100 Bling-
2810 Gems10 Gems10 Gems
29Starr DropPlayer Pin-
301000 Coins1000 Coins-
31Starr Drop100 Bling-
32100 Credits100 Credits-
33Starr DropSad Player Pin-
341000 Coins1000 Coins-
35Starr Drop100 Bling-
36100 Credits100 Credits-
37Starr DropPlayer Pin-
3810 Gems10 Gems10 Gems
39Starr Drop100 Bling-
401000 Coins1000 Coins-
41Starr DropPlayer Pin-
4210 Gems10 Gems10 Gems
43Starr Drop100 Bling-
441000 Coins1000 Coins1500 Coins
45Starr DropNew Player Icon-
46100 Credits100 Credits
Injustice Smasher Bibi Skin and an emote
47Starr Drop100 Bling-
481000 Coins1000 Coins
Virtue Smasher Bibi Skin and an emote
49100 Credits100 Credits-
50Legendary Starr DropInjustice Smasher Bibi Skin, a Profile Icon, and an emote
Superhero Player Title
Therefore, players can purchase the Brawl Pass to acquire the new Injustice Smasher Bibi skin and some emotes, while the Brawl Pass Plus also grants two more of its chromas.

How to advance in the Brawl Stars Season 37 Brawl Pass

You need to collect Brawl Pass XP to progress in the Brawl Pass. Here are some ways to acquire it:

  • Completing the seasonal Brawl Star Quests. These are the main sources of Brawl XP.
  • Level up your brawlers.
  • Utilize XP doublers
  • Claim the free XP when events change.
