Brawl Stars Season 37 Brawl Pass: Cost, rewards, and more

The Brawl Stars Season 37 Brawl Pass has arrived, and it is packed with in-game rewards. The premium versions of this pass unlock season-exclusive skins for Bibi and various other emotes. Players can access the free pass by logging in to the game, while Brawl Pass and Brawl Pass Plus are purchased from the in-game shop or the Supercell Store website.
This article highlights the cost, rewards, and other details of the Brawl Stars Season 37 Brawl Pass.
Brawl Stars Season 37 Brawl Pass: All you need to know
Here are the details of the Brawl Stars Season 37 Brawl Pass:
Duration
Brawl Stars Season 37 Brawl Pass arrived on April 3, 2025. It will be available till May 1, 2025. In Brawl Stars, a new season pass is released on the first Thursday of every month.
Cost
There are two premium versions of Season 37 Pass: Brawl Pass and Brawl Pass Plus. Both have different prices and slightly different perks. That said, prices for both variants in USD are given below:
- The Brawl Pass costs 6.99 USD, granting a skin and some other resources on top of the free pass rewards.
- The Brawl Pass Plus costs 9.99 USD. It grants all the rewards in Brawl Pass, two more chromas of the season skin, and some extra in-game resources.
Additionally, purchasing the Brawl Pass Plus from the Supercell Store website grants 350 points for the Supercell ID rewards.
Also read: Best Brawlers to use with Ollie in Brawl Stars
Rewards
The rewards of the Brawl Stars Season 37 Brawl Pass are given below:
Therefore, players can purchase the Brawl Pass to acquire the new Injustice Smasher Bibi skin and some emotes, while the Brawl Pass Plus also grants two more of its chromas.
How to advance in the Brawl Stars Season 37 Brawl Pass
You need to collect Brawl Pass XP to progress in the Brawl Pass. Here are some ways to acquire it:
- Completing the seasonal Brawl Star Quests. These are the main sources of Brawl XP.
- Level up your brawlers.
- Utilize XP doublers
- Claim the free XP when events change.
