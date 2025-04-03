Brawl Stars Season 37 Brawl Pass: Cost, rewards, and more

The Brawl Stars Season 37 Brawl Pass has arrived, and it is packed with in-game rewards. The premium versions of this pass unlock season-exclusive skins for Bibi and various other emotes. Players can access the free pass by logging in to the game, while Brawl Pass and Brawl Pass Plus are purchased from the in-game shop or the Supercell Store website.

This article highlights the cost, rewards, and other details of the Brawl Stars Season 37 Brawl Pass.

Brawl Stars Season 37 Brawl Pass: All you need to know

Some perks of the Pass (Image via Supercell)

Here are the details of the Brawl Stars Season 37 Brawl Pass:

Duration

Brawl Stars Season 37 Brawl Pass arrived on April 3, 2025. It will be available till May 1, 2025. In Brawl Stars, a new season pass is released on the first Thursday of every month.

Cost

There are two premium versions of Season 37 Pass: Brawl Pass and Brawl Pass Plus. Both have different prices and slightly different perks. That said, prices for both variants in USD are given below:

The Brawl Pass costs 6.99 USD, granting a skin and some other resources on top of the free pass rewards.

The Brawl Pass Plus costs 9.99 USD. It grants all the rewards in Brawl Pass, two more chromas of the season skin, and some extra in-game resources.

Additionally, purchasing the Brawl Pass Plus from the Supercell Store website grants 350 points for the Supercell ID rewards.

Rewards

The rewards of the Brawl Stars Season 37 Brawl Pass are given below:

Milestones Free tier rewards Brawl Pass Brawl Pass Plus Free 500 Power Points 1000 Bling 1500 Bling 1 Starr Drop Player Pin - 2 100 Credits 100 Credits - 3 Starr Drop 100 Bling - 4 1000 Coin 1000 Coin 1500 Coin 5 Starr Drop Player Pin - 6 100 Credits 100 Credits - 7 Starr Drop 100 Bling - 8 10 Gems 10 Gems 10 Gems 9 Starr Drop Clapping Player Pin - 10 1000 Power Points 1000 Power Points 1500 Power Points 11 Starr Drop 100 Bling - 12 100 Credits 100 Credits - 13 Starr Drop Player Pin - 14 1000 Coins 1000 Coins - 15 Starr Drop 100 Bling - 16 100 Credits 100 Credits - 17 Starr Drop Player Pin - 18 10 Gems 10 Gems 10 Gems 19 Starr Drop 100 Bling - 20 1000 Coins 1000 Coins - 21 Starr Drop New Spray Tag - 22 100 Credit 100 Credit - 23 Starr Drop 100 Bling - 24 1000 Power Points 1000 Power Points - 25 Starr Drop Unlock a free brawler (up to epic) or Progress for the next brawler - 26 100 Credits 100 Credits - 27 Starr Drop 100 Bling - 28 10 Gems 10 Gems 10 Gems 29 Starr Drop Player Pin - 30 1000 Coins 1000 Coins - 31 Starr Drop 100 Bling - 32 100 Credits 100 Credits - 33 Starr Drop Sad Player Pin - 34 1000 Coins 1000 Coins - 35 Starr Drop 100 Bling - 36 100 Credits 100 Credits - 37 Starr Drop Player Pin - 38 10 Gems 10 Gems 10 Gems 39 Starr Drop 100 Bling - 40 1000 Coins 1000 Coins - 41 Starr Drop Player Pin - 42 10 Gems 10 Gems 10 Gems 43 Starr Drop 100 Bling - 44 1000 Coins 1000 Coins 1500 Coins 45 Starr Drop New Player Icon - 46 100 Credits 100 Credits Injustice Smasher Bibi Skin and an emote 47 Starr Drop 100 Bling - 48 1000 Coins 1000 Coins Virtue Smasher Bibi Skin and an emote 49 100 Credits 100 Credits - 50 Legendary Starr Drop Injustice Smasher Bibi Skin, a Profile Icon, and an emote Superhero Player Title

Therefore, players can purchase the Brawl Pass to acquire the new Injustice Smasher Bibi skin and some emotes, while the Brawl Pass Plus also grants two more of its chromas.

How to advance in the Brawl Stars Season 37 Brawl Pass

You need to collect Brawl Pass XP to progress in the Brawl Pass. Here are some ways to acquire it:

Completing the seasonal Brawl Star Quests. These are the main sources of Brawl XP.

Level up your brawlers.

Utilize XP doublers

Claim the free XP when events change.

