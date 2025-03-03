Ollie in Brawl Stars is a Mythic character who belongs to the Tank class of Brawlers. He has a massive health pool and engages in mid-range damage using his soundwave attack. His Super allows him to hypnotize his enemies to move towards him, allowing him to deal 800 damage upfront while only having to use 50% of his ammo.

To maximize his potential, however, it is essential to pair him with the right Brawlers. In this article, we'll look into the best Brawlers to pair with Ollie.

The best Brawlers to use with Ollie in Brawl Stars

1) Fang - Assassin

Fang is a great companion for Ollie in Brawl Stars (Image via Supercell)

Fang is a great Brawler and an excellent companion to use alongside Ollie in Brawl Stars. He has a large health bank and deals impressive long-range damage using his swift kick attack. His Super allows him to deliver a nasty kick that inflicts 1200 hitpoints worth of damage.

Fang complements Ollie by adding aggressive crowd control and burst damage to the team. The latter's hypnosis ability can immobilize enemies, setting up perfect opportunities for Fang to chain his Super across multiple targets.

Strategy: We recommend you use Ollie to initiate combat by hypnotizing or distracting enemies. Fang can then follow up with his Super to dive into the fray and eliminate key targets. Coordinate their abilities to maximize crowd control and damage output, especially in modes like Brawl Ball or Gem Grab where controlling the battlefield is critical.

2) Shade - Assassin

Shade is an excellent Assassin for Ollie in Brawl Stars (Image via Supercell)

Shade is a relatively new Brawler but makes for a solid companion alongside Ollie. Being an Assassin, it has a decent health bank and engages in close-range attacks, dealing 800 damage. Shade's Super allows it to leave the physical world and phase through the environment with an added speed boost.

Its stealth mechanics pair well with Ollie’s hypnosis ability. While Ollie draws attention and disables enemies, Shade can use its invisibility to flank opponents and deliver devastating surprise attacks.

Strategy: It is recommended that you let Ollie engage first to distract and disable enemies using his hypnosis or tanking abilities. Shade should use its invisibility to sneak behind enemy lines and target vulnerable backline brawlers like sharpshooters or supports. This strategy ensures quick eliminations while maintaining pressure on the enemy team.

3) Bibi - Tank

Bibi is one of the best Tanks for Ollie in Brawl Stars (Image via Supercell)

Bibi is another great Brawler to use with Ollie in Brawl Stars. She has a huge health pool and deals 1400 hitpoints worth of close-range damage using her baseball bat strikes. Bibi's Super allows her to throw a spitball made of bubble gum. It plows through enemies, even hitting them multiple times.

Her knockback ability provides crowd control that complements Ollie’s hypnosis. While the latter disables enemies or absorbs damage, Bibi can push back threats or secure objectives like gems or zones in Hot Zone.

Strategy: We recommend you position Bibi as the frontline bruiser while Ollie supports her by disabling enemies or soaking up damage. Use the former's knockback swing strategically to disrupt enemy formations or protect Ollie from being overwhelmed. This tactic works particularly well in modes like Brawl Ball, where controlling space is key.

4) Doug - Support

Doug is one of the best Support characters for Ollie in Brawl Stars (Image via Supercell)

Doug is an excellent Support character to use with Ollie in Brawl Stars. He has a huge health pool and deals close-range damage. Both his basic attack and Super allow him to throw hotdogs that damage enemies and heal allies, making him a valuable addition to any team.

Doug’s healing abilities allow Ollie to stay alive longer during engagements, maximizing his utility as a tanky controller. Additionally, the former's revival Super ensures that even if Ollie falls during an aggressive push, he can be resuscitated instantly to continue applying pressure.

Strategy: It is recommended that you keep Doug close to Ollie during fights to provide consistent healing support. Use Doug’s Super strategically when Ollie is likely to fall in battle, ensuring he can re-engage immediately without losing momentum. This pairing works well in modes like Siege or Heist, where sustained pressure is crucial.

5) Spike - Damage Dealer

Spike is one of the best Damage Dealers for Ollie in Brawl Stars (Image via Supercell)

Spike is an excellent Damage Dealer Brawler to use with Ollie. He has a decent-sized health pool and engages in long-range damage using his cactus attack. His Super allows him to throw a thorny grenade that inflicts 400 damage per second upon explosion.

Spike’s slowing field dovetails perfectly with Ollie’s hypnosis ability, making it nearly impossible for enemies to escape once caught in their combined effects. While Ollie controls the frontline, Spike can deal consistent splash damage from a safe distance, softening up enemies for easy takedowns.

Strategy: We recommend that you position Spike behind Ollie as he engages enemies using hypnosis or tanking abilities. Use Spike’s Super to trap enemies in place while they are disabled by Ollie’s abilities. This combination works exceptionally well in modes like Gem Grab or Hot Zone, where area control determines victory.

