Ollie in Brawl Stars is the latest Mythic rarity Brawler, introduced as part of the Ollie Value Pack on January 30, 2025. This Brawler is classified as a powerful tank with an impressive HP of 11,200 at the highest upgrade level. Despite having high durability, Ollie struggles with his low damage output and slow reload speed. Therefore, it's essential to use him in a way that maximizes his strengths and hides his weaknesses.

This article provides some of the best tips for using Ollie in Brawl Stars.

What are the best tips to use Ollie in Brawl Stars?

Here are some tips you can follow:

Use auto-aim while using Super: Ollie's Super allows him to dash forward and hypnotize opponents for 2.5 seconds. If an enemy is too close, you should use the auto-aim feature to keep Ollie in the fight, preventing him from getting too far away.

Ollie's Super allows him to dash forward and hypnotize opponents for 2.5 seconds. If an enemy is too close, you should use the auto-aim feature to keep Ollie in the fight, preventing him from getting too far away. Play Ollie like Buster: Ollie thrives when he has his Super fully charged, similar to how Buster operates. Focus on poking enemies until you have fully charged your Super and then engage aggressively.

Ollie thrives when he has his Super fully charged, similar to how Buster operates. Focus on poking enemies until you have fully charged your Super and then engage aggressively. Extend hypnotize duration with the Gadget: Combine his second Gadget (All Eyez on Me) with his Super to extend the duration of enemy hypnosis up to 3.5 seconds.

Combine his second Gadget (All Eyez on Me) with his Super to extend the duration of enemy hypnosis up to 3.5 seconds. Recognize Ollie's low DPS: Unlike Busters or other aggressive tanks, Ollie’s damage remains consistent rather than scaling up close. Thus, you should avoid engaging in 1v1 fights without the help of your Gadget or Super.

Unlike Busters or other aggressive tanks, Ollie’s damage remains consistent rather than scaling up close. Thus, you should avoid engaging in 1v1 fights without the help of your Gadget or Super. Use hypnosis to drag enemies toward teammates: Instead of engaging alone, use Ollie’s hypnosis abilities to bring enemies toward your teammates. This increases the chances of securing eliminations while minimizing risks.

Instead of engaging alone, use Ollie’s hypnosis abilities to bring enemies toward your teammates. This increases the chances of securing eliminations while minimizing risks. Maximize Super and main attack efficiently: Ollie’s main attacks and Super pierce through enemies, so always aim to hit multiple targets to maximize the damage output.

Ollie’s main attacks and Super pierce through enemies, so always aim to hit multiple targets to maximize the damage output. Choose the right build according to maps: On close-range maps with walls, use Regulate Gadget to jump and hypnotize enemies while leveraging the Kick, Push Star Power to increase the movement speed of the Brawler. In contrast, you should use the All Eyes on Me Gadget with the Kick, Push Star Power in open maps as it allows Ollie to hypnotize enemies from a distance.

On close-range maps with walls, use Regulate Gadget to jump and hypnotize enemies while leveraging the Kick, Push Star Power to increase the movement speed of the Brawler. In contrast, you should use the All Eyes on Me Gadget with the Kick, Push Star Power in open maps as it allows Ollie to hypnotize enemies from a distance. Use Super near walls for safety: Since Ollie mutes himself while using his Super, using it near walls prevents him from being too exposed. This allows him to land safely and immediately engage without taking unnecessary damage.

