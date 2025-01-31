Brawl Stars Championship Challenge 2025: Rules and best Brawlers explained

The Brawl Stars Championship Challenge 2025 is currently live, offering players the chance to earn 15 random Starr Drops by securing 15 victories across five different stages. The challenge begins with the Gem Grab game mode and culminates in Knockout. Players have 72 hours to complete the event, which will conclude on February 3, 2025.

This article delves into the rules of the Brawl Stars Championship Challenge 2025 and highlights the best Brawlers to use for successfully clearing this challenge.

Rules of the Brawl Stars Championship Challenge 2025

The Brawl Stars Championship Challenge 2025 consists of five stages, with a total of fifteen matches. Players must secure three victories to progress to the next stage. Each victory grants one random Starr Drop.

Participants must complete the challenge without accumulating four losses; otherwise, they will be eliminated from the event. However, they can spend Gems to purchase three additional lives if needed.

Best Brawlers for Brawl Stars Championship Challenge 2025

Final stage of the challenge (Image via Supercell)

Stage 1: Gem Grab (Hard Rock Mine)

In the early stages of the Brawl Stars Championship Challenge 2025, unpredictability is common due to random matchmaking. To maximize success, players should use Brawlers that counter tanks and aggressive assassins.

Best mid Brawlers: 8-Bit, Lola

8-Bit, Lola Best lane Brawlers: Rico, Buzz, Penny, Ash, Sandy, Frank

Rico is a standout choice due to his Hypercharge and Vision Gear, making him effective at controlling lanes. Buzz can be used to eliminate enemy Gem Carriers aggressively. Penny provides defensive value with her turret, while Sandy’s Super can turn defensive situations into offensive pushes.

Stage 2: Brawl Ball (Triple Dribble)

The best strategy in Brawl Ball revolves around controlling lanes and having an agile Brawler to score goals.

Best throwers: Juju, Larry

Juju, Larry Best lane Brawlers: Rico, Frank, Surge, Kenji, Buzz

Rico, Frank, Surge, Kenji, Buzz Best mid Brawlers: Lola, Stu

Juju and Larry excel due to their ability to control the battlefield with area damage. Rico remains a strong option, especially when paired with a tank like Frank. Players who prefer aggression can use Stu for quick plays and goal setups.

Stage 3: Heist (Safe Zone)

Heist is the featured game mode in the third stage of the Brawl Stars Championship Challenge 2025. It demands high-damage Brawlers capable of shredding the enemy Heist Safe.

Best Brawlers: Chuck, Colette, Colt, 8-Bit, Penny, Melodie

Chuck, Colette, Colt, 8-Bit, Penny, Melodie Alternative picks: Nita, Jessie

Chuck is a must-pick due to his ability to teleport between posts and apply immense pressure. Colette and Colt can deal devastating damage to the Safe, while 8-Bit provides sustained firepower. Turrets of Penny and Jessie make them a solid choice for supporting teammates and dealing sufficient damage.

Stage 4: Hot Zone (Dueling Beetles)

This mode benefits from tank-based and synergy-driven strategies.

Best synergies: Barry + Draco/Frank + Penny

Barry + Draco/Frank + Penny Alternative picks: Gray + Tank, Poco + Tank

Barry is a top-tier pick, especially when paired with a tank like Draco or Frank. Gray’s teleportation mechanics allow quick repositioning into the zone, while Poco can sustain tanky teammates with healing.

Stage 5: Knockout (Belle’s Rock)

Knockout requires careful play since eliminations are permanent for each round.

Best Cheese Composition: Daryl, Kit, Byron

Daryl, Kit, Byron Best Counter Options: Rico, Gene, Sprout, RT, Gus

Daryl and Kit excel in late-game scenarios by using their Supers to eliminate opponents. However, players can counter this strategy by pressuring them early before their Supers charge. Rico’s lane control, Gene’s pick-off potential, and Sprout’s zoning capabilities make them excellent counter-picks. RT and Gus also provide utility in prolonged engagements.

