Brawl Stars Ollie Value Pack: Cost and rewards

Supercell has just released the Brawl Stars Ollie Value Pack, and it is currently available in the in-game store. Purchasing this pack will give players access to the latest Mythic Brawler in Brawl Stars. Apart from Ollie, the set also grants a spray tag, various pins, and the new Ollie-G skin. It is also worth noting that this pack will be available till February 5, 2025. Afterward, Ollie in Brawl Stars will be available in the Starr Road for all players to unlock.

This article highlights the cost and items offered in the Brawl Stars Ollie Value Pack.

Cost of the Brawl Stars Ollie Value Pack

The price of the Ollie Value Pack in Brawl Stars varies on the players' geographical location and is charged in local currency. For instance, players in the United States can purchase the pack for $11.99.

Players can purchase the pack from the in-game shop or the Supercell Store website. Notably, purchasing it from the latter will also grant 250 coins and 600 points for Supercell ID rewards as a store bonus.

Additionally, players can claim free the Lunar Brawl Pack that rewards 888 Coins, 88 Credits, and 8 Gems from the Supercell Store. The Lunar Brawl Pack will also expire on February 5, 2025.

Rewards offered in the Brawl Stars Ollie Value Pack

The Brawl Stars Ollie Value Pack contains seven milestones of rewards, which are:

Step 1: Ollie, the new Mythic Brawler

Step 2: A Skateboard spray,

Step 3: Angry and Sad Ollie pins

Step 4: Clapping and Heart Ollie pins

Step 5: 2x Happy Ollie pins

Step 6: Apologetic and excited Ollie pins

Step 7: Ollie-G skin

Therefore, in addition to Ollie, the pack contains the following items:

Ollie Spray Tag: It is a spray tag that resembles a skateboard. It can be used to mark an area on the battlefield.

It is a spray tag that resembles a skateboard. It can be used to mark an area on the battlefield. 8 pins: In Brawl Stars, pins can be used to describe emotions during in-game battles. Purchasing the pack will grant 8 Ollie pins.

In Brawl Stars, pins can be used to describe emotions during in-game battles. Purchasing the pack will grant 8 Ollie pins. Ollie-G Skin: It is an outfit that customizes Ollie. He wears a red tracksuit with a golden chain and a blue mask.

