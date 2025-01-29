"That guy's on a roll": Brawl Stars community in shock as player achieves a rare feat

The Brawl Stars community is amazed by one of its members, who has achieved an incredible milestone of over 42,180 trophies with a single Brawler, Rico. To put this into perspective, most players struggle to reach even 20,000 combined trophies across all their Brawlers. This is primarily because they often start losing trophies after surpassing 700 trophy-barrier with a single Brawler.

Fans were quick to react to an X post shared by AshTV, a leading Brawl Stars content creator, celebrating Vital Shark's remarkable achievement.

Expand Tweet

Trending

User @GuiLovesMLC101 was one of the first to reply to the original post, stating:

"That guy's on a roll with him!"

They highlighted the impact of using Rico, as Vital Shark has been consistently winning matches to reach that trophy margin. Another user, @xwhitebrim, compared their two Brawl Stars accounts with that of Vital's effort, highlighting:

"Bro has 2x more trophies on one brawler than the total of both 95% of my randoms combined"

This has been the case for most players as they rarely cross the 20,000 trophy mark despite combining all Brawlers' trophies. Similarly, user @TruWolfBS expressed his disbelief at the news by commenting:

"Fr bro! Damm that's freaking crazy"

There were some humorous comments as well. For instance, user @Chuyini_BS took a self-dig and said:

"I have 26k in total on my account so...... No problem. Just one more year to reach him"

Also read: "Man-O-War Doug healing is broken": Fans react to the latest skin bug in Brawl Stars

Expand Tweet

On the other handle, a few users inquired about this achievement. X handle @MajorFlavourr asked regarding the effort of Vital Shark:

"How can one not get burnt out doing this?"

This question highlights Vital's outstanding effort as he achieved a very rare feat in the game.

A fan reacts to a player's Brawl Stars trophy count (Image via X)

User @A2Emile inquired about the amount of Gadget he used during his battles using Rico:

"How many gadgets did he use"

The reactions did not end there as others started posting this news on other social media platforms, like Reddit and YouTube.

Details about Rico in Brawl Stars

Rico wearing the Final Boss skin (Image via Supercell)

Rico is considered a Super Rare Brawler with low health and an above-average damage output. Using his main attack, this Brawler fires a burst of five bullets that can bounce off the walls to hit hidden enemies. His Super further increases his damage capability, allowing him to shoot 12 bullets that deal extra damage and bounce more.

He has two Gadgets: Multiball Launcher and Bouncy Castle, and two Star Powers: Super Bouncy and Robo Retreat. Each provides a different utility and enhances the Brawler's performance on the battlefield. However, players can only leverage a single Gadget and a Star Power while engaging in intense encounters. Thus, it's essential to select the best Rico build in Brawl Stars.

Check out more articles related to the Brawl Stars:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback